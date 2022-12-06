BREAKING: Jordan Travis announces return to Florida State in 2023

Florida State enters the postseason at an interesting time with the FBS Transfer Portal opening and multiple players on the roster mulling NFL Draft decisions. There's a lot of room for distractions during this period but the Seminoles brought nothing but focus during their first week of bowl practice.

On Monday night, head coach Mike Norvell received his first piece of good news since the regular season wrapped up over a week ago.

Redshirt junior and starting quarterback Jordan Travis has announced plans to return to Florida State for a fifth season in 2023. This seemed to be the expectation over the back half of the year but it's a big deal for Travis to confirm the intentions publicly.

Following Florida State's victory against Florida on Black Friday, Travis spoke about what was going into his decision.

“I’m going to continue to pray to God. I’ve just got to keep working. I have so much room for improvement,” Travis said on Friday. “I’m going to celebrate tonight, man. This career has been amazing. It’s been a blessing from the man upstairs. Keep praying to God and keep working.”

To say the least, this is huge news for the Seminoles. Travis has progressed at an adept rate under Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. He was noticeably more confident in 2022 and utilized his athletic ability to make plays through the air rather than dazzle defenses on the ground (which he's still done at times).

The Florida native started in all 12 of Florida State's regular season games for the first time in his career. Outside of an awkward tackle against Louisville, Travis stayed healthy throughout the season and that was paramount for the Seminoles on offense. With one contest remaining in the year, he's completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions while adding 367 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Travis is the fourth quarterback in program history to account for 30+ touchdowns and 3,000+ total yards in a season, joining Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, and Jameis Winston. He is on a current streak of six consecutive games with at least three total touchdowns and one or fewer turnovers, the longest streak in Florida State history and tied for the longest streak in the country.

His performance has been special to watch throughout Florida State's five-game winning streak. Travis was named Second-Team ALL-ACC. With a return to Tallahassee, he has a legitimate opportunity to enter 2023 as a favorite for conference player of the year and on the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy.

Getting Travis back in the fold benefits the Seminoles in more ways than one. Not only can Florida State push to be a top team next season with their starting signal-caller returning, Norvell also has the luxury of another year to evaluate Travis' eventual successor.

FSU is currently set to have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster outside of Travis in 2023; redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, true freshman AJ Duffy, and four-star commitment Brock Glenn.

In his career at Florida State, Travis has appeared in a total of 34 games, completing 399/651 passes (61.3%) for 5,470 yards with 43 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. He's also rushed 329 times for 1,694 yards with 24 more scores. Travis has caught 3 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. He's the only player in school history to rank in the top-10 for career passing and rushing touchdowns.

