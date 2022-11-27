Seminoles a potential fit for four-star safety Isaac Smith

Florida State hosted three official visitors over the weekend, including four-star defensive back Isaac Smith. This was the first time that Smith has been on campus since picking up an offer from the Seminoles in March. He got an opportunity to attend the game against Florida on Friday night and spent ample time learning about the program and coaches over the last two days.

Coming out of the visit, Smith was clearly impressed by the environment he experienced in Doak Campbell Stadium during the Seminoles' win over the Gators.

"It was better than what I expected, just watching it on TV doesn't do justice for itself. Coming into the stadium, seeing the culture, how the fans love the game," Smith said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "You know, you go some places and the fans get up and leave early if it's like the fourth quarter. Students are ready to go party. Seeing the students and the fans stay the whole game and be interactive, that's what cultures all about. You look around and just see everybody doing the chop from one side all the way to the Florida side. Just different."

With Florida State playing a day earlier than normal, Smith had the opportunity to spend a lot of time around the players. Current Seminoles such as CJ Campbell, Jammie Robinson, Jarrian Jones, and Trey Benson had conversations with him. Benson has thrived with the team in 2022 and like Smith, is a native of Mississippi (as is Jones). Seeing people have success that came from the same area as him is something that stands out.

"Spending time with the players just helped me realize that it'll be a good fit. Just take time, weigh everything out, and maybe make this home," Smith said. "Being able to talk to the players, ask them about the players' side, not just the recruiting side, how they like, just getting deep down into stuff was big."

"Being from Mississippi and seeing other players from Mississippi come and be successful is really good," Smith continued. "Especially in the past with Cam Akers and more."

The Seminoles are recruiting Smith as a safety at the next level and he understands there is a chance to play early in his career. He noted that there were positive and negative plays from the position group throughout the game. Smith sees himself as a potential clone of Jammie Robinson.

"They played physical at points and then they had weak points," Smith said. "Young players, they've got a big chance to play, especially with really good safeties and corners leaving."

"I feel like I fit more like Jammie - just bringing that more physical aspect of the game," Smith continued. "I feel like I can see myself being that but I know in the defense they ran it's a lot of man coverage. Maybe try out some boundary corner to work on my skills at safety."

The Mississippi native and his family took in everything that Florida State had to offer. With his main factors being culture, relationships, and academics, Smith says the Seminoles checked off all the boxes.

"Getting to sit down with the coaches, meet everybody for the first time, being able to enjoy coming to Florida State, touring the campus, hanging out with the players. The relationship with the players and coaches - it's really good there. Culture, relationships, academics were my three main things and they checked every list there."

Prior to departing from campus on Sunday afternoon, Smith sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell told him what to expect if he chooses Florida State.

"He's just telling me how he likes to coach and what is expected and what isn't expected. If you're going to come here, there's things that you should expect and if you don't expect those things then don't come, straight up," Smith said. "That's what I like, he's straightforward, he's not going to hold anything back. Basically, like I said, he's not here to recruit, he's here to tell you what Florida State is all about."

The Seminoles have developed into a potential fit for the 6-foot-1 3/4, 206-pound defensive back. Some other programs he's considering are Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, USC, and Oregon.

"I really like it here," Smith said. "I feel like this could be a fit for me so just take a time out and weigh out my options. It's going to be a really, really tough decision."

Vanderbilt and Texas A&M have previously hosted Smith for official visits. He plans to use his final two trips to Mississippi State and LSU.

The Itawamba Agricultural high school product will decide during the Early Signing Period and enroll in January. He notes that this is going to be a tough decision for him no matter where he ends up.

"Pray. It's one of the toughest parts of my life right now - just making this decision," Smith said. "I have two more official visits so hopefully I can get this thing figured out."

Smith is regarded as the No. 160 overall prospect, the No, 11 S, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Mississippi in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

