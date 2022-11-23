Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Week 13
Florida State doesn't need to worry about qualifying for the postseason as it prepares for the regular-season finale against the Florida Gators. However, a win over their bitter rival for the first time since 2019 would go a long way in continue to improve potential postseason destinations. Regarded at No. 16 and the second-highest ranked program in the ACC in the latest College Football Playoff poll, the Orange Bowl is on the table if Clemson leaps into the top-4.
The conference currently has nine teams that are bowl eligible (FSU, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake) and two more could join the fold this weekend with victories (Georgia Tech, Miami). There are a lot of possibilities on the table depending on how the next couple of weeks play out.
Here's a look at where different publications are projecting Florida State to play ahead of the Seminoles' rivalry game against Florida.
— Sports Illustrated
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., CBS): Florida State (ACC) vs. Utah (PAC-12)
— CBS Sports
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Purdue (Big Ten)
— The Athletic
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Oklahoma (Big 12)
— Yahoo Sports
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, FL, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Kentucky (SEC)
— Athlon Sports
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Utah (PAC-12)
— Sporting News
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Purdue (Big Ten)
— Pro Football Network
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Oregon (PAC-12)
— Action Network
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Oregon (PAC-12)
— USA Today
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas (Big 12)
