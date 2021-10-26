Clemson missing multiple starters and contributors due to injury

The Tigers have had 19 scholarship players miss at least two games this season.

We're getting late into the season and that means every team in college football is banged up and dealing with injuries. However, Florida State's next opponent, the Clemson Tigers, have been bitten particularly hard by the injury bug. The Tigers have had 19 scholarship players miss at least two games this season. That includes ten players who are now out for the season.

Clemson lost two more starters for the rest of the year during Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh. Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst suffered a torn ACL while tight end Braden Galloway separated his shoulder. It was also announced on Monday that veteran defensive end Justin Foster wouldn't play again this season with a lower-back injury.

Starting wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr was knocked out earlier this season while quarterback/wide receiver Will Taylor, offensive lineman John Williams, offensive lineman Tayqon Johnson, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and safety Lannden Zanders are also all out for the year.

Starters and key reserves have missed multiple games. Star wide receiver Justyn Ross has been dealing with numerous ailments all season and linebacker James Skalski has been in and out of the lineup as well. It's just been one of those years for Clemson.

The Tigers did get some good news on the injury front as running back Will Shipley and defensive tackle Tyler Davis were able to play against Pittsburgh. Head coach Dabo Swinney expects wide receiver Joe Ngata, offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn, and linebacker Jake Venables to return this week. There is also hope that wide receiver EJ Williams will be able to get out of the COVID-19 protocol.

Florida State is in pretty good health as it approaches this matchup. Center Maurice Smith has returned from his early-season injury and started the last two games. Offensive tackle Robert Scott was noticeably limited in the Seminoles' loss to Louisville in September but he seems to back healthy.

Devontay Love-Taylor and Sidney Williams didn't suit up against Massachusetts but that was mostly for precautionary reasons considering the opponent. There is some concern with starting left guard Dillan Gibbon's status after he went down and did not return during the game with the Minutemen. If necessary, veteran Baveon Johnson will likely slide into his spot.

All in all, this team is in much better shape than a few weeks ago. The same can't be said for Clemson.

