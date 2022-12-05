Dillan Gibbons Voted Captain of Good Works Team

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been voted captain of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday.

“The only thing more impressive than Dillan’s fierceness on the field is his philanthropy off of it,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a smart, thoughtful leader, and he has made a massive difference in his time as a Florida State Seminole. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Dillan.”

Gibbons, who is a first-team All-ACC performer, winner of this year’s Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior football scholar-athlete and a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes – across all divisions – and the nonprofits they serve. Since the roster was announced in September, fans have been voting on ESPN.com/Allstate for their honorary captain.

“Dillan Gibbons is what the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team stands for: selflessness, compassion and community,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager of sales at Allstate. “His work has already changed the lives of so many, and we can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have in the future.”

Gibbons, who is also a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, will be recognized at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show Thursday on ESPN, and at the Allstate Sugar Bowl® on Dec. 31.

Gibbons and the 13th-ranked FSU football team will complete their season at the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando against Oklahoma on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

