Florida State AD shares date for groundbreaking of Football Only Facility

The Seminoles have been preparing for major facility upgrades for over a year. That will finally start to come to reality later this month as Florida State is set to break ground on a 150,000-square-foot Football Only Facility that will be located adjacent to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Complex and the practice fields.

Athletic Director Michael Alford was still the President and CEO of Seminole Boosters when the FOF plans were released in April 2021. Now he'll get an opportunity to see the project through while in a more significant leadership role for the program.

On Thursday, Alford clarified on social media that Florida State is planning to break ground on the massive investment on December 17.

The project will bring the Seminoles into the modern age of facilities and give them a state-of-the-art facility that is among the best in the country. The Football Only Facility will have amenities such as an indoor walk-thru meeting area near position meeting rooms, a dedicated recruiting lounge/suit, private event space, cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, a high altitude room, and much more.

Interestingly enough, the groundbreaking will take place on the same weekend that head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State are scheduled to host a massive recruiting weekend. Prospects such as five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr, four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson, four-star JUCO offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, three-star JUCO offensive lineman Elijah Philippe, and three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto, and others, will be taking official visits from December 16-18.

It would be an ideal event for the recruits to attend as the Seminoles make a major investment in the football program. Construction will likely not be complete until 2024 or 2025.

Alford has done nothing but impress as he nears his first year as the Athletic Director in Tallahassee.

