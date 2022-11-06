Florida State at Miami: Snap Counts and Final Stats
Florida State ran away, literally, from Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles compiled 229 yards on the ground, including 15 carries for a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns for running back Trey Benson. Coincidentally, the Oregon transfer played for Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal for the last two years prior to continuing his career in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles led 31-3 at halftime and ended the night with a 45-3 advantage. The blowout gave the coaching staff an opportunity to play nearly 60 different players on offense and defense. Quarterback Jordan Travis and a few of the offensive linemen played 51 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the defense with 49 snaps.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as the final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.
*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 51
Stats: 10/12, 202 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 7 rushes, 33 yards
— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 17
Stats: 3/4, 23 yards, 2 rushes, 22 yards
Running Backs:
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 31
Stats: 14 carries, 52 yards, 3 catches, 75 yards
— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 27
Stats: 15 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 25 yards
— CJ Campbell, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 12
Stats: 8 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 3 yards
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 6
Stats: 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 TD
Wide Receivers
— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 35
Stats: 2 catches, 22 yards
— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 27
Stats: 1 catch, 56 yards, 1 TD
— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 25
Stats: 1 catch, 8 yards, 1 carry, -2 yards
— Ja'Khi Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 25
Stats: N/A
— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 20
Stats: N/A
— Malik McClain, Sophomore
Snap count: 20
Stats: N/A
— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 19
Stats: N/A
Tight Ends:
— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 36
Stats: 1 catch, 8 yards, 1 TD
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 24
Stats: 1 catch, 14 yards
— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 19
Stats: N/A
— Brian Courtney, True Freshman
Snap count: 5
Stats: 1 catch, 12 yards
— DJ Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 4
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— Robert Scott, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 51
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 51
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 51
Stats: N/A
— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 51
Stats: N/A
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 50
Stats: N/A
— Julian Armella, True Freshman
Snap count: 17
Stats: N/A
— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 17
Stats: N/A
— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 17
Stats: N/A
— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 17
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 1
Stats: N/A
Defensive Ends:
— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 31
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 missed tackle
— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 28
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 missed tackle
— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 25
Stats: 1 tackle
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 22
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up
— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 13
Stats: 1 missed tackle
— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 13
Stats: N/A
Defensive Tackles:
— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 28
Stats: 1 tackle
— Fabien Lovett, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 26
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break-up
— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 23
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 16
Stats: 1 fumble recovery
— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 2
Stats: N/A
Linebackers:
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 28
Stats: 4 tackles, 2 missed tackles
— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 26
Stats: 3 tackles
— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 21
Stats: 5 tackles
— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 19
Stats: 5 tackles
— Amari Gainer, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 16
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 missed tackle
— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 5
Stats: 2 tackles
Cornerbacks:
— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 31
Stats: 2 tackles
— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 28
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 missed tackle
— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore
Snap count: 26
Stats: N/A
— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman
Snap count: 23
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 interception
— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 21
Stats: 1 interception, 1 missed tackle
— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore
Snap count: 20
Stats: N/A
Safeties:
— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 49
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 37
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 missed tackle
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 26
Stats: 3 tackles
— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 2
Stats: N/A
