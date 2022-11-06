Florida State at Miami: Snap Counts and Final Stats

Florida State ran away, literally, from Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles compiled 229 yards on the ground, including 15 carries for a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns for running back Trey Benson. Coincidentally, the Oregon transfer played for Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal for the last two years prior to continuing his career in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles led 31-3 at halftime and ended the night with a 45-3 advantage. The blowout gave the coaching staff an opportunity to play nearly 60 different players on offense and defense. Quarterback Jordan Travis and a few of the offensive linemen played 51 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the defense with 49 snaps.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as the final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 51

Stats: 10/12, 202 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 7 rushes, 33 yards

— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 17

Stats: 3/4, 23 yards, 2 rushes, 22 yards

Running Backs:

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 31

Stats: 14 carries, 52 yards, 3 catches, 75 yards

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 27

Stats: 15 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 25 yards

— CJ Campbell, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 12

Stats: 8 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 3 yards

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 6

Stats: 1 catch, 2 yards, 1 TD

Wide Receivers

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 35

Stats: 2 catches, 22 yards

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 27

Stats: 1 catch, 56 yards, 1 TD

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 25

Stats: 1 catch, 8 yards, 1 carry, -2 yards

— Ja'Khi Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 25

Stats: N/A

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 20

Stats: N/A

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

Snap count: 20

Stats: N/A

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 19

Stats: N/A

Tight Ends:

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 36

Stats: 1 catch, 8 yards, 1 TD

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 24

Stats: 1 catch, 14 yards

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 19

Stats: N/A

— Brian Courtney, True Freshman

Snap count: 5

Stats: 1 catch, 12 yards

— DJ Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 4

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Robert Scott, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 51

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 51

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 51

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 51

Stats: N/A

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 50

Stats: N/A

— Julian Armella, True Freshman

Snap count: 17

Stats: N/A

— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 17

Stats: N/A

— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 17

Stats: N/A

— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 17

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 1

Stats: N/A

Defensive Ends:

— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 31

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 28

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 missed tackle

— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 25

Stats: 1 tackle

— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 22

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass break-up

— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 13

Stats: 1 missed tackle

— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 13

Stats: N/A

Defensive Tackles:

— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 28

Stats: 1 tackle

— Fabien Lovett, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 26

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break-up

— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 23

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 16

Stats: 1 fumble recovery

— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 2

Stats: N/A

Linebackers:

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 28

Stats: 4 tackles, 2 missed tackles

— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 26

Stats: 3 tackles

— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 21

Stats: 5 tackles

— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 19

Stats: 5 tackles

— Amari Gainer, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 16

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 5

Stats: 2 tackles

Cornerbacks:

— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 31

Stats: 2 tackles

— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 28

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 missed tackle

— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore

Snap count: 26

Stats: N/A

— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman

Snap count: 23

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 interception

— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 21

Stats: 1 interception, 1 missed tackle

— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore

Snap count: 20

Stats: N/A

Safeties:

— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 49

Stats: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 37

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 missed tackle

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 26

Stats: 3 tackles

— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 2

Stats: N/A

