Florida State at NC State: Pregame injury updates for the Seminoles

Florida State is set for its Saturday night matchup against No. 14 North Carolina State. Both teams are trying to get back in the winning column after suffering their first defeats of 2022 last week. The Seminoles will have their hands full against one of the top defenses in the country. FSU is going to need its own defense to rebound while relying on veteran quarterback Jordan Travis to figure out how to move the ball against the Wolfpack.

READ MORE: FSU Forward projected as top-10 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Ahead of the matchup, there is some uncertainty surrounding a couple of players in the two-deep. Head coach Mike Norvell said earlier this week that defensive end Jared Verse is expected to take on a larger snap role this weekend after being limited last week. Norvell said that linebacker Amari Gainer will play and seemed to allude that offensive tackle Robert Scott was a game-time decision.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett traveled with the team to North Carolina State. That's somewhat notable because Lovett didn't make the trip to Louisville in week 3. He hasn't suited up since Florida State's win over LSU.

Wide receiver Darion Williamson didn't play against Wake Forest after suffering an unknown injury during his career performance in FSU's win over Boston College. Outside of that, tight end Jackson West and offensive lineman Thomas Shrader have been unavailable in recent weeks. Wide receivers, Winston Wright Jr. and Ja'Khi Douglas, have yet to dress this season

Offensive linemen, Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles, along with linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and running back CJ Campbell have previously been announced out for the season.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Wolfpack.

Quarterback Jordan Travis is warming up for the game without a knee brace. That continues a trend that we saw in practice this week as the redshirt junior appears to be making progress from an injury he suffered against Louisville. Travis is ready to go for his first appearance against NC State.

According to Curt Weiler of The Osceola, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett was spotted on the field wearing a jersey and shorts but with no pads. Maybe even more importantly, he wasn't using crutches for support or wearing a boot. Lovett will likely miss his fourth straight game but it seems like he's trying to make it back by next week.

READ MORE: Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook