Florida State at NC State: Snap Counts and Final Stats
A tale of two halves doomed Florida State in its loss to North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Seminoles led 17-3 at halftime and seemed to be on the verge of an upset against a top-25 team. Instead, the Wolfpack responded to outscore FSU 16-0 in the second half and to steal the victory. Once again, penalities and offensive inconcistency plagued head coach Mike Norvell and his team.
READ MORE: Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper injured during first half against NC State
Quarterback Jordan Travis and a few of the offensive linemen played all 63 snaps on offense while safety Akeem Dent led the team with 71 snaps.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.
*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 63
Stats: 15/30, 181 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 7 rushes, 108 yards
Running Backs:
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 31
Stats: 10 rushes, 22 yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 24 yards
— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 23
Stats: 6 rushes, 25 yards, 2 catches, 6 yards
— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 12
Stats: 5 rushes, 51 yards
Wide Receivers
— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 56
Stats: 2 catches, 60 yards
— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 53
Stats: 4 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD
— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 49
Stats: 4 catches, 57 yards
— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 13
Stats: N/A
— Malik McClain, Sophomore
Snap count: 8
Stats: N/A
— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
Tight Ends:
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 36
Stats: N/A
— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 27
Stats: N/A
— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 2
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— Robert Scott, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 69
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 63
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 63
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 63
Stats: N/A
— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 34
Stats: N/A
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 29
Stats: N/A
Defensive Ends:
— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 44
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry, 2 missed tackles
— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 42
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 34
Stats: 6 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 1 missed tackle
— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 33
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 29
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry, 1 missed tackle
Defensive Tackles:
— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 48
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 missed tackle
— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 32
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss,
— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 28
Stats: 5 tackles
— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 3
Stats: N/A
Linebackers:
— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 62
Stats: 4 tackles, 1 pass break-up
— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 51
Stats: 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 26
Stats: 5 tackles
— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 4
Stats: N/A
Cornerbacks:
— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore
Snap count: 56
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass break-up
— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore
Snap count: 44
Stats: 2 tackles
— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 40
Stats: N/A
— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 36
Stats: 5 tackles
— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman
Snap count: 25
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 2
Stats: N/A
Safeties:
— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 71
Stats: 9 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss
— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 68
Stats: 9 tackles, 1 interception
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 25
Stats: 3 tackles
READ MORE: Florida State blows another halftime lead in Raleigh
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!