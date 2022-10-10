Florida State at NC State: Snap Counts and Final Stats

A tale of two halves doomed Florida State in its loss to North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Seminoles led 17-3 at halftime and seemed to be on the verge of an upset against a top-25 team. Instead, the Wolfpack responded to outscore FSU 16-0 in the second half and to steal the victory. Once again, penalities and offensive inconcistency plagued head coach Mike Norvell and his team.

Quarterback Jordan Travis and a few of the offensive linemen played all 63 snaps on offense while safety Akeem Dent led the team with 71 snaps.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 63

Stats: 15/30, 181 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 7 rushes, 108 yards

Running Backs:

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 31

Stats: 10 rushes, 22 yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 24 yards

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 23

Stats: 6 rushes, 25 yards, 2 catches, 6 yards

— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 12

Stats: 5 rushes, 51 yards

Wide Receivers

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 56

Stats: 2 catches, 60 yards

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 53

Stats: 4 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 49

Stats: 4 catches, 57 yards

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 13

Stats: N/A

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

Snap count: 8

Stats: N/A

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

Tight Ends:

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 36

Stats: N/A

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 27

Stats: N/A

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 2

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Robert Scott, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 69

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 63

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 63

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 63

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 34

Stats: N/A

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 29

Stats: N/A

Defensive Ends:

— Jared Verse, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 44

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry, 2 missed tackles

— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 42

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry

— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 34

Stats: 6 tackles, 1 pass break-up, 1 missed tackle

— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 33

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 29

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry, 1 missed tackle

Defensive Tackles:

— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 48

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 missed tackle

— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 32

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss,

— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 28

Stats: 5 tackles

— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 3

Stats: N/A

Linebackers:

— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 62

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 pass break-up

— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 51

Stats: 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 26

Stats: 5 tackles

— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 4

Stats: N/A

Cornerbacks:

— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore

Snap count: 56

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 pass break-up

— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore

Snap count: 44

Stats: 2 tackles

— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 40

Stats: N/A

— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 36

Stats: 5 tackles

— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman

Snap count: 25

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 2

Stats: N/A

Safeties:

— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 71

Stats: 9 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 68

Stats: 9 tackles, 1 interception

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 25

Stats: 3 tackles

