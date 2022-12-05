Skip to main content

Florida State defensive lineman officially announces intentions to transfer

The redshirt sophomore will be exploring his options elsewhere.

The Seminoles lost two more members of the roster on Friday when redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Shambre Jackson departed from the team. The timing of the moves coincided with the arrival of the FBS Transfer Portal window - which opened Monday, December 5.

On Sunday evening, Shambre Jackson officially announced that he was moving on from Florida State and exploring his options in the transfer portal with a statement on social media.

"There are no mistakes in God's plan for my life, only lessons learned. That being said, I am asking for guidance as I chose to enter the transfer portal. I will always be thankful to have had the opportunity to have worn the garnet and gold."

The Florida native appeared in two games during his two seasons at Florida State, recording one quarterback hurry. He redshirted in 2021 and spent most of this year contributing on the scout team while other redshirt freshmen along the defensive line such as Patrick Payton and Joshua Farmer grew into significant roles.

This wasn't a significant or unexpected loss for the Seminoles. Redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray, Farmer, true freshman Daniel Lyons, true freshman Ayobami Tifase, true freshman Bishop Thomas, and true freshman Antavious Woody are anticipated to return to the program. The coaching staff also has four-star KJ Sampson and three-star Tavion Gadson committed in the 2023 class.

Plus, it's likely Florida State lands a defensive tackle in the portal. The Seminoles have already offered Western Michigan defensive line transfer Braden Fiske.

Jackson will probably have to move to the G5 or FCS level to develop into a significant contributor for a program. He was regarded as a four-star recruit out of high school so there is still potential to tap.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

