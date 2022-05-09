Skip to main content

Florida State extends scholarship to SEC transfer offensive tackle

The Seminoles are pursuing an intriguiging transfer on the offensive line.

The Seminoles are continuing to explore the college football transfer portal to find potential fits ahead of the 2022 season. As of now, Florida State has allocated 80 of its 85 available scholarships, that number is flexible as the program could still add up to seven new players.

Towards the end of April, South Carolina offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine entered his name into the portal. Turnetine is expected to be a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

On Saturday, Florida State extended a scholarship to Turnetine. A source informed NoleGameday that the offer is legitimate, despite some early question marks surrounding the topic.

The Georgia native has spent the last two seasons at South Carolina after beginning his college career at the JUCO level. He appeared in 17 total games with ten starts, all coming at left tackle, for the Gamecocks. Last year, Turnetine started five consecutive games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, and Missouri.

Prior to his time at South Carolina, Turnetine started for two years at Hutchinson Community College. In 2020, he was named a second-team Junior College All-American. At the time, he was also considered the No. 47 overall JUCO prospect and No. 6 OT according to 247Sports.

Turnetine is an intriguing option on the board for the Seminoles. He's an experienced college player that can slot in at either tackle spot who would continue to shore up the team's depth up-front. At 6-foot-7, 342-pounds, he would instantly become the largest offensive lineman on Florida State's roster. With that being said, Turnetine is searching for a guaranteed starting role and that may not be an option in Tallahassee with Robert Scott holding down the left side and Bless Harris/Darius Washington on the right.

Adding Turnetine to the offensive line would not affect the program's scholarship count in the 2023 class. He has one year to play one so he would be off of the books following the fall season.

Over the last few days, his recruitment has begun to grow. Outside of Florida State, Turnetine has also reported offers from Michigan State, Houston, Lousiana Tech, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Bowling Green, and Northern Iowa.

