Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice 11

The long week continues for Florida State as the Seminoles practiced in full pads for the second consecutive session. FSU has one more practice on Wednesday morning before packing up to head to Jacksonville for a few days. Tuesday's practice featured team drills inside Doak Campbell Stadium to end off the day.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss FSU's first preseason scrimmage

— The offense won the early portions of the practice but the defense came to life during team drills. It was the kind of day you want if you're a member of Florida State's coaching staff. One unit came out punching, but the other responded in a big way. Nice back and forth.

— QB Tate Rodemaker connected with multiple wide receivers on deep passes during 7-on-7. True freshman QB AJ Duffy found a rhythm during team drills. Duffy threw a beautiful ball to Johnny Wilson in the end zone, who high-pointed the pass over Jarrian Jones, for a touchdown. The play couldn't have been executed any better.

— CB Omarion Cooper grabbed an interception early in practice biting in the route early coming away with the takeaway. A few plays later, Kevin Knowles closed on a pass to make a deflection that arguably could've been picked off.

— DE Pat Payton had a solid day. Early in practice he grabbed a fumble recovery and recorded a couple of sacks in team drills. A nice day from the young defensive end.

— Defensive line coach Odell Haggins gave true freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase some love after a great rep in a offensive line versus defensive line drill. His strength is not fair at times.

— DB Sydney Williams recorded a sack early on in practice using his speed off the side. Williams delivered a crushing hit on Johnny Wilson later in the session. Wilson was able to hang on to the football despite the hit.

— WR Johnny Wilson flashed multiple times, one of his times time using his body to come down with a catch on the sideline on his back shoulder on the sideline. Later in practice inside Doak, Wilson had a great grab in the end zone going high over the defensive back and then a play later grabbing one for six sliding to make the catch. Really nice play from a player his size. Probably one of his most consistent days since he got to Florida State.

— WR Deuce Spann continues to show up. He scored touchdowns through the air and on the ground during Florida State's Tuesday practice. The coaching staff is experimenting with Spann at different spots. It'll be interesting to watch him over the next few weeks.

— WR Malik McClain has been Florida State's most consistent wide receiver throughout camp. He was at it again on Tuesday, creating separation and making tough catches. McClain has come a long way over the past year. He has the makings of a more complete receiver as he enters his sophomore year.

— WR Ontaria Wilson had a couple of nice catches for the Seminoles on the day. On one play, he made a ridiculous over the shoulder grab that was ruled out of bounds. A few plays later, Wilson hit a shifty route to create enough room to grab a pass from AJ Duffy.

— TE Brian Courtney is an intriguing player. Everyone knows that he just recently shifted over to tight end from quarterback. However, Courtney is a natural to the position and seems to be picking up the route tree quickly. His athleticism is noticeable on the field. At one point, Courtney got a pass over the middle, got a step on a walk-on linebacker, and turned up for a big gain.

— TE Markeston Douglas is another interesting player for the Seminoles in the tight end room. He's made strides with his body to trim down and get in better shape. It's paid off throughout camp as Douglas is making more of an impact as a receiver while also being a capable blocker.

— The last periods of practice were held in Doak Campbell Stadium. The running backs played very well along with the offensive line giving them holes to burst through. A good couple of periods from the running back room on Tuesday morning. Lawrance Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas were the standouts.

— Freshman DT Bishop Thomas had an impressive day, specifically in team drills. Thomas recorded a tackle for loss and was coming through like a man on a mission to find the quarterback and running backs. Thomas has had a few flashes in camp but this was his best day yet being a menace to the offense.

— DE Jared Verse hits a different gear when inside Doak competing. He made some plays, one of them being a major tackle for loss on the offense off the side in the redzone. Verse made sure to let the offense know and DT Fabien Lovett jumps up with Verse to show love.

Jared Verse smiling before practice Tuesday morning.

— LB Brendan Gant is getting into a groove. He's found the confidence at linebacker to get in the right areas and come away with big plays. Gant had multiple tackles for loss and a sack off the edge during his latest outing.

— DB Renardo Green made a great play on Tuesday to break on a route and intercept a pass. Green has been solid throughout the first half of fall camp for the Seminoles.

— DB Jammie Robinson almost came away with multiple picks during practice. He was upset for himself for letting them go but you've got to be happy that Robinson was in a position to make the play. The leader of Florida State's defense has been a stalwart during camp.

— DB Jarrian Jones continues to come to life for the Seminoles. Last week, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson stated that Jones was playing his best football since arriving in Tallahassee. It's hard to call him a liar after another good session from the veteran. Jones' best play of the day came when he made a great read on a running play and attacked the backfield to make a tackle for loss.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook