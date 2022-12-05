Florida State offers two transfers on defensive side of the ball

The Seminoles are already getting started on the trail with the FBS Transfer Portal window opening on Monday, December 5. A wave of entries are expected across the country, with a plethora of surprises on the table, but there are some early options that have caught Florida State's eye.

The coaching staff has shown an uncanny ability to attack the portal with an approach that has been nothing but successful to this point under Mike Norvell. Last weekend, FSU hosted Shorter tight end transfer Kyle Morlock for an unofficial visit and secured a return trip later this month. Morlock is a priority for multiple programs early on in this portal cycle, particularly the Seminoles with Cam McDonald moving on after the season.

Over the last few days, Florida State has put out offers to two more transfers - Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske and Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre - according to a source.

Fiske has developed into a commodity for teams around the nation. Outside of Florida State, he's picked up offers from Notre Dame, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Rutgers, and others since entering the portal last week.

The Indiana native recorded a career-high 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 6 sacks in 13 games. In total, he notched 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles in 46 appearances at Western Michigan.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman would likely slot in alongside the interior for the Seminoles. Florida State is losing starters, Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett, to the NFL. Redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman Shambre Jackson also elected to enter the transfer portal within the last few days. Fiske would provide an instant impact alongside returners such as redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray and redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer.

The Seminoles officially extended an offer to Maitre on Sunday night, who spent the past four years at Boston College. He's also publicly announced offers from Georgia Southern and James Madison.

The Orlando native recorded 42 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 pass deflections, and 1 interception in 2022. In total, he finished his time with the Eagles with 133 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 19 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and 1 defensive touchdown.

Florida State is in the market for help at safety with starter Jammie Robinson moving on to the professional level and backup Jarques McClellion set to graduate following the season. Maitre has contributed at cornerback and safety throughout his career with Boston College, giving him the versatility that the Seminoles prefer in their defensive scheme.

Maitre would be a solid addition to provide depth in the defensive backfield alongside redshirt junior Akeem Dent and redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown. Dent hasn't publicly announced his decision but he's expected to return to the program for another season.

The activity will only continue to pick up throughout the coming days and weeks. Florida State can bring in as many transfer, high school, and junior college prospects as it deems necessary. The NCAA waived the annual signing and initial counter limits with a temporary rule changed that will be applied in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

