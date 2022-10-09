Florida State opens as home underdog to top-5 Clemson

Florida State was defeated for the second consecutive week on Saturday night. Last week, the Seminoles had to play behind against Wake Forest. This time around, FSU held a 17-3 lead at halftime and simply squandered it over the final two quarters. Even worse, North Carolina State had to rely on its backup quarterback for the majority of the final frame after Devin Leary was injured.

It was one of the most mind-boggling losses that Florida State has had under head coach Mike Norvell. He took the blame after the game but he wasn't the one who threw two poor passes or couldn't tackle a soul in the second half. The 'Noles will have to group quickly ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Clemson.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 7 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a five-point home underdog Clemson. The Over/Under is set at 49.5 points.

This will be the final of three straight games for the Seminoles against ranked opponents. So far, things haven't went in their favor but Florida State has only lost its last two contests by a combined total of 12 points. Clemson will present the team's toughest test to this point of the season. The Tigers have one of the top defenses in the country and their offense has slowly been getting into a rhythm.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has completed 64.2% of his passes for 1,462 yards with 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He's also ran for 311 yards and three more scores. Uiagalelei completed a season-low 58.1% of his passes in Clemson's 31-3 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

The Tigers are only allowing 64.2 yards on the ground per game which ranks second in the country. The Seminoles will have to get their rushing attack going to have any shot at an upset.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The game will be televised on ABC.

