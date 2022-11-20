Florida State opens as more than a touchdown favorite over rival Florida

Florida State is playing its best football at the right time during the stretch run of the regular season. About a month ago, there was some uncertainty hanging around Tallahassee following three consecutive losses in disappointing fashion. It showed the Seminoles were close to being about to compete with the top teams in the country but still had more work to do to get over the hump.

Since then, the Seminoles have been blowing teams out, winning four straight games by 25+, the longest streak in the country. The domination between the lines has the program ranked No. 16 in latest AP Top 25 Poll as it eyes a rivalry matchup with the Florida Gators.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 13 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a 9-point favorite over Florida. The Over/Under is set at 59.5 points.

The Gators came up short on Saturday in a suprising loss to Vanderbilt. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak against the Commodores that dated back to 2013. Head coach Billy Napier has guided his team to bowl eligibility in year one but could earn a signature win with a victory against Florida State.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has had some ups and downs throughout the year. He's completed 55.7% of his passes for 2,351 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Richardson has also rushed for 613 yards and nine more scores.

Florida State and Florida will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25. The game will be televised on ABC. The Seminoles are looking to snap a three game losing streak to the Gators.

