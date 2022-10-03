Florida State opens as road underdog to North Carolina State

October didn't begin like Florida State wanted as the Seminoles were defeated for the first time this season by Wake Forest, 31-21. Following an opening drive touchdown, FSU's offense couldn't generate a consistent rhythm for much of the next two quarters which meant the defense spent a lot of time on the field. The Demon Deacons led 28-7 early in the third quarter and the deficit was too much for the 'Noles to overcome down the stretch.

READ MORE: Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

It was a disappointing loss against a veteran opponent who finished as the runner-up in the conference last season. There are still improvements to be made on both sides of the ball and Florida State isn't wasting any time getting to work ahead of another game against a ranked opponent, No. 14 North Carolina State.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 6 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a five-point road underdog to North Carolina State. The Over/Under is set at 51.5 points.

This will be the second of three straight games for the Seminoles against ranked opponents. North Carolina State remained in the polls following a 30-20 loss to No. 5 Clemson in Death Valley. The Tigers led 30-13 in the fourth quarter before a late touchdown from the Wolfpack when the contest was already decided.

NC State is led by veteran signal-caller Devin Leary. The redshirt junior has completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. Leary has been sacked seven times over the last three games and has thrown an interception in back-to-back games for the second time in his career entering Saturday night.

Florida State and North Carolina State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

READ MORE: Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook