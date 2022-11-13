Skip to main content

Florida State opens as significant favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette

The Seminoles are a three-score favorite in their second to last game of the regular season.

Florida State is firing on all cyclinders on both sides of the ball at the right time. The Seminoles have won three straight games by a combined margin of 124-22, including a 38-3 beatdown of the Syracuse Orange on Saturday night. The impressive performances between the lines has the program ranked No. 20 in the country as it enters its final two contests of the regular season.

The Seminoles' seventh victory of the year clinches FSU's first winning season since 2017, when the program finished 7-6. It shows the progress that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have made in Tallahassee since arriving three years ago. The culture change off the field is finally being reflected on the field and it's leading to consistent success.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 12 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a 21-point favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette. The Over/Under is set at 54.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns look a lot different this season after multiple players departed from the program when former head coach Billy Napier was hired by Florida. ULL promoted co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeux to head coach to retain some sort of stability following Napier's departure. The team got off to a 2-0 start but has dropped five of its last eight games. 

Louisiana-Lafayette snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 36-17 victory against Georgia Southern. Starting quarterback Ben Wooten passed for three touchdowns and one interception while the running game racked up over 240 yards. The team was also able to force two turnovers.

Florida State and Louisiana-Lafayette will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. The game will be televised on RSN (Bally Sports Florida, ESPN 3).

