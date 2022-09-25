Florida State opens as single-digit favorite in top-25 matchup against Wake Forest

Florida State continued its best start in seven years with a blowout victory over Boston College in Tallahassee. From the opening kickoff to the final kneel-down, the Seminoles did just about whatever they wanted to do against the Eagles. The team built up a 31-0 advantage at halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Jordan Travis put together a career-high in passing while running back Trey Benson racked up three total touchdowns.

It was the kind of performance that inspires confidence as the Seminoles enter a tough stretch. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will come to town next weekend in what will be a top-25 matchup in Tallahassee. FSU was ranked No. 23 after dominating Boston College while Wake Forest dropped to No. 22 after losing to Clemson in double overtime.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 5 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a four point favorite over Wake Forest. The Over/Under is set at 64.5 points.

This will be the first top-25 matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium since Florida State's 24-3 defeat to Virginia Tech in 2018. The Seminoles are hoping to keep their winning ways going against the ACC runner-up from a season ago.

This game will feature two of the premier quarterbacks in the conference in Florida State's Jordan Travis and Wake Forest's Sam Hartman. Travis threw for a career-high 321 yards in the Seminoles win over Boston College. Hartman connected on six touchdown passes against Clemson while becoming the ninth signal-caller in ACC history to pass for over 10,000 yards.

Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. The game will be televised on ABC.

