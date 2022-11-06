Florida State opens as slight favorite in road matchup against Syracuse

The 2022 season has been a roller-coaster for Florida State. The Seminoles won their first four games of the season and entered the top-25 for the first time in four years before going on a three-game losing streak.

Following a BYE week, FSU has won its last two games in dominating fashion, including a 45-3 decision against Miami on Saturday night. Lost in the importance of knocking out their rival for the second straight year, the program is now bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and under head coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles have an opportunity to improve their postseason selection if they can continue to perform over their final three games of the regular-season. Florida State has every right to celebrate its win over the Hurricanes but the team will need to re-focus ahead of its final road game of the year against Syracuse.

On Sunday afternoon, opening odds were released for week 11 games around college football. According to Circa Sports, Florida State opens as a 6-point favorite over Syracuse. The Over/Under is set at 52.5 points.

The Orange got off to a 6-0 start and even led Clemson 21-7 in Death Valley. Syracuse ended up losing that game and has dropped three overall. Even worse, the program has been dealt some serious injuries as star defender Garrett Williams is one of multiple players out for the year while starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was unable to play in Saturday's defeat to Pittsburgh. Without Shrader, Syracuse totaled just 145 yards of total offense against the Panthers.

If Shrader can't suit up against Florida State, backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson will likely take the reins for the second consecutive week. Running back Sean Tucker is one of the best in the country, totaling 777 yards and 7 touchdowns on 155 attempts. Defensively, the Orange are regarded as the No. 88 unit in the nation, allowing 368.8 yards per game and 5.99 yards per play. Linebacker Mikel Jones leads the team with 75 total tackles. Defensive end Caleb Okechukwu has recorded 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Florida State and Syracuse will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

