Florida State opens as slight favorite over Louisville Cardinals

Florida State will travel to Louisville for a road game on Friday night as the Seminoles begin their conference slate. The Cardinals are 1-1 after getting blown out by Syracuse before responding to take down UCF. The contest with Florida State will mark Louisville's first home game of the season.

The Seminoles played LSU in New Orleans in what was considered a "neutral site" match-up. That means the game against the Cardinals will be Florida State's first true road game of the season. With a win over Louisville, head coach Mike Norvell would lead the program to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015.

On Sunday, opening odds were released for the game. According to Circa Sports, Florida State is a one point favorite over Louisville and the contest is set with an O/U of 56.5 points.

Despite the Seminoles' 2-0 start, this is somewhat of a surprise considering Florida State has yet to defeat Louisville under Norvell and has compiled a 2-7 record on the road over the last two years. It shows the lack of confidence that Las Vegas has in a Louisville team that has looked shaky to begin the year.

On the flip side, Florida State has a defense it can lean on after allowing just 30 points over its first two games. The unit will be tested against another quarterback who can scramble in the dynamic Malik Cunningham. LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels compiled 114 yards on 16 attempts after breaking contain on a few runs. The 'Noles will be looking to have a better outing against Cunningham.

Starting quarterback Jordan Travis is playing the best football of his college career. After beginning his career at Louisville, this will be a chance for Travis to get revenge while also continuing to prove himself under the lights. It helps that he has a couple of dynamic skill players at his disposal.

Florida State and Louisville are set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ESPN.

