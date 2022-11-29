Florida State places 15 on All-ACC Honors List

Florida State had 15 players earn All-ACC honors Tuesday, including three on the first team, four on the second team, one on the third team and seven honorable mention. Safety Jammie Robinson was named a first-team safety for the second consecutive season, offensive guard Dillan Gibbons earned his first first-team honor after an honorable mention season in 2021, and defensive end Jared Verse earned the most votes among all defensive players in his first season in the league.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr. are on the second team, while offensive guard D’Mitri Emmanuel is on the third team.

Center Maurice Smith and running back Treshaun Ward are on the honorable mention list, joining defensive tackles Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper, linebacker Tatum Bethune and cornerback Renardo Green. Punt returner Mycah Pittman is an honorable mention as a specialist.

Florida State’s 15 total selections are the second-most in the conference this year and the most for FSU since 2015, when the Noles had 17 players represented. The four offensive linemen are tied for the most this season and FSU’s most since having five in 2014, while the three first-team selections are FSU’s most since having five in 2016.

Robinson, from Cordele, Georgia, led Florida State with 86 tackles and five quarterback hurries, adding 4.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception. Robinson had a season-high 13 tackles against Wake Forest to earn Defensive Back of the Week honors, and his interception came the following week against NC State. Robinson added 10 tackles against Florida in the regular season finale and pressured the Gators into an incomplete pass on their final play to secure a 45-38 victory for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles are fourth nationally and lead the ACC with just 158.9 passing yards per game allowed.

Robinson is the first FSU player to earn first-team All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons since running back Dalvin Cook and offensive lineman Roderick Johnson in 2015-16; he is the first defensive player since defensive back Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15.

Verse, from Dayton, Ohio, made an impact in his first season with Florida State, leading FSU with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, with 41 tackles, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery. Verse finished in the Top 5 in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Against LSU, Verse was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after all three of his tackles were for a loss, including 2.0 sacks. He added a blocked field goal against the Tigers – the first of his FSU career – as FSU went on to win, 24-23. Outside of the two games he was injured, Verse had at least 0.5 tackles for loss in every game and had three games with at least 2.5 tackles for loss. He recovered a fumble at Miami and returned it 10 yards as FSU beat the Hurricanes, 45-3.

Verse is the second Seminole defensive end in as many seasons to be named to the first team in his first year – Jermaine Johnson II was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Gibbons, from St. Petersburg, started all 12 games at left guard. The Jim Tatum Award winner as the ACC’s top senior student-athlete, Gibbons and the offense ended the regular season with seven consecutive 200-yard rushing games, the longest streak in the country this season and tied for the longest in Florida State history. FSU leads the ACC with 217.8 rushing yards per game and is the only team in the league averaging 250 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game.

The Seminole offense also ranks fourth in the nation on third down, converting 51.9 percent of its opportunities.

Gibbons was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance at Miami, the second weekly honor of his career. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021.

Travis, from West Palm Beach, is one of four players from FSU’s high-powered offense on the second team. Travis passed for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns and ran for 481 yards with seven touchdowns. With his receiving touchdown at Syracuse, he is just the fourth quarterback in FSU history to account for 30 touchdowns and 3,000 total yards in a season, joining Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston.

Travis leads the ACC and is ninth nationally with 14.05 yards per completion, while ranking 12th in the country with 8.88 yards per attempt. He is on a current streak of six consecutive games with at least three total touchdowns and one or fewer turnover, the longest streak in Florida State history and tied with USC’s Caleb Williams for the longest active streak in the country.

At Syracuse, Travis accounted for all five of FSU’s touchdowns – three passing, one rushing and one receiving. He is just the second player in FSU history – and one of four nationally this season – with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

A semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Travis set a career high with 396 passing yards against Georgia Tech, which began FSU’s current five-game winning streak. He ranks in FSU’s Top 10 for career passing touchdowns (43) and rushing touchdowns (24), the only player in the Top 10 in both categories.

Benson, from Greenville, Mississippi, has won four of the past five ACC Running Back of the Week awards. After 111 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns against Florida, Benson ended the regular season with 965 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, both Top 20 in FSU single-season history. He also caught 12 passes for 111 yards and returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown, one of just four ACC players with a kick return touchdown this year and FSU’s first since 2013.

Benson has started five straight games and been the league’s top runner four times, including setting career highs against Georgia Tech (111 yards), Miami (128) and Syracuse (163) in consecutive weeks before adding 111 and three touchdowns against Florida. Benson’s 163 rushing yards against the Orange were the most for an ACC player on the road this season, and he scored three touchdowns in a game twice – against Boston College (two rushing, one kickoff) and Florida (three rushing).

Benson was the first player in ACC history to win three outright Running Back of the Week awards and he tied Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda with four on the season.

Wilson, from Pacoima, California, led FSU with 35 catches, 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He averaged 19.86 yards per catch, ninth-best in the country. Wilson was the ACC’s Receiver of the Week after setting career highs against Louisville with seven catches, 149 yards and two touchdowns in FSU’s come-from-behind 35-31 win.

Scott, from Conway, Arkansas, started 10 games at left tackle to earn his first career All-ACC recognition. The sophomore was part of a line that three times did not allow a sack, FSU’s most sack-free games since 2012. The Noles led the ACC in third down offense, pass yards per completion and rushing offense while finishing second in passing offense, sacks allowed and interceptions thrown.

Emmanuel, a transfer from Charlotte, started all 12 games at right guard and was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in FSU’s 41-16 win against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles have scored 38 or more points in five straight games and scored 45 against both Miami and Florida in the same season for the first time in program history. As a unit, FSU had four Offensive Lineman of the Week honors on the season, tied for the most in the league and FSU’s most since 2014.

Smith, from Miami, was twice named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week – against Syracuse and Florida. At Syracuse, FSU ran for 230 yards, while Benson had 163 yards, the most in a road game in the ACC this year. Against Florida, the Noles scored 45 points (FSU’s most against Florida since 1992) and totaled 497 yards of offense, FSU’s most in the series since 1994. The Noles scored five touchdowns on the ground, the most for any team against the Gators since 1997.

Ward, from Plant City, Florida, ran for 547 yards and five touchdowns in nine games, adding six catches and 19 yards receiving. Ward twice ran for over 100 yards – in the opener against Duquesne, when he set a career high with 127 yards and at Louisville, when he had 126 rushing yards. He scored two touchdowns against the Dukes in the opener and added scores against Boston College and two vs. Louisiana.

Lovett, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, was an honorable mention defensive tackle in 2021. He had 10 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, over seven games. He added a pass breakup and forced a fumble against Louisiana, the first of his career.

Cooper, from Lilburn, Georgia, was also an honorable mention defensive tackle last season. He started all 12 games in 2022, finishing with 16 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. The redshirt senior has started 40 games in his career, the most among active Seminoles.

Bethune, from Miami, finished second on the team with 76 tackles while also ranking second with 8.5 tackles for loss. Bethune tallied 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and recovered his first career fumble at Louisville. Bethune’s 14 tackles at NC State were the most for a Seminole in 2022, and he was one of just two ACC players with 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in a game.

Green, from Orlando, was fourth on the team with 52 tackles, adding 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups. Green started 11 of 12 games for the FSU defense, who finished with the top passing defense and total defense in the conference. FSU allowed 62 passing yards to Miami and 65 at Syracuse, the two fewest passing totals in the ACC this season and the first time any FBS team has allowed 65 or fewer passing yards in consecutive games since 2019.

Pittman, from Tampa, finished second in the ACC with 9.4 yards per punt return. On offense, he caught 29 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Pittman had a 34-yard punt return against Wake Forest and also caught two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. He added a 31-yard punt return against Clemson, and also caught a touchdown at NC State.

The ACC will continue to announce award winners throughout the week. On Monday, Gibbons earned the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior student-athlete. On Wednesday, the ACC will announce Players of the Year and Rookies of the Year, and Coach of the Year will be presented Thursday.

