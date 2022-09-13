Florida State projected to play PAC-12 program in Holiday Bowl

Florida State is 2-0 for the first time since 2016 ahead of a road game against Louisville. This is a position that the program hasn't been in lately and that has some fans thinking about a return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

On Monday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy released his post week 2 bowl projections. McMurphy predicts Florida State to face off with Oregon State in the Holiday Bowl, which is scheduled to be held in San Diego, California, on Wednesday, December 28. The Seminoles are a projected -10.5 favorite over the Beavers.

Oregon State made a bowl game for the first time since 2013 last season. The Beavers are setting themselves up for another postseason berth after starting the year 2-0. OSU defeated Boise State 34-17 in week 1 before pullng out a 35-32 victory at Fresno State last weekend.

The Beavers are led by redshirt junior Chase Nolan, who is entering his second-year as the starting quarterback. Nolan has completed 56% of his passes for 470 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions.

Through two games, tight end Luke Musgrave is leading the offense with 11 catches for 169 yards and a score. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Anthony Gould has brought down three passes for 111 yards.

Oregon State presents a familiar face in former Florida State wide receiver, Tre'Shaun Harrison. The senior has caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown early in his final season. Harrison departed from Tallahassee shortly before head coach Mike Norvell was hired by the program to be closer to his family.

Redshirt senior linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris has recorded 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, the most on the defense. Defensive back Kitan Oladapo has added 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack while defensive back Alex Austin has notched 15 tackles and a pick.

The 2022 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 28. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. The contest will be showed at Petco Park, the home of the MLB's San Diego Padres.

