Florida State re-enters AP top-25 after thrashing Miami

From beginning to end, Florida State absolutely dominated in its 45-3 victory over Miami on the road on Saturday night. The Seminoles' decisive victory against the Hurricanes didn't go unnoticed around the country.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State came in at No. 25 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

The Seminoles were last ranked at No. 23 in the Week 5 AP top-25 following a 4-0 start to the year. FSU dropped out of the polls after losing to Wake Forest, 31-21. The team ended up losing three straight games but has responded with back-to-back blowout victories.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 7 LSU and Louisville is among the teams receiving votes. The Seminoles' three losses have been to No. 12 Clemson, No. 17 NC State, and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons fell out of the top-25 after losing to the Wolfpack but are among the programs that are in the receiving votes section.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. FSU has three games remaining; a road trip to Syracuse next weekend and then two home games against Louisana and Florida. The Orange dropped out of the top-25 following a defeat to Pittsburgh on Saturday, their third straight loss.

Florida State returns to action on Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network against Syracuse. The matchup with the Orange will be the Seminoles' final conference game of the season (4-3).

