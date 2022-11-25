Skip to main content

Florida State releases uniform combination for Black Friday rivalry game against Florida

The Seminoles have dropped their uniform combination for a Friday night matchup with the Gators.

Florida State and Florida will meet up on Friday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the latest iteration of the highly-anticipated Sunshine Showdown. This will be the first time that the Seminoles and Gators have played on a Friday in the history of the rivalry. FSU has won its last four games by 25+ points, the longest streak in the country, while UF came up short in a second-half rally against Vanderbilt.

READ MORE: Florida State flips four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State

Florida is grappling with some significant injury news as five of its ten scholarship wide receivers are expected to be unavailable against Florida State. That includes leading receiver Justin Shorter. Plus, the Gators will be without star linebacker Ventrell Miller for the first half due to a targeting penality committed last week. The Seminoles have an opportunity to end a three-game losing streak to their rival in epic fashion.

Ahead of the matchup with the Gators, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing their traditional look - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants. This will be the fourth time this season that the team has went with their traditional combination and the first since a loss to Clemson in October.

Florida State and Florida will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:

Duquesne: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

LSU: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Louisville: Alternate uniforms - all white - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Boston College: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Georgia Tech: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Miami: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Syracuse: Traditional uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.

Louisiana: Alternate uniforms - gold helmets, black jerseys, and gold pants.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

