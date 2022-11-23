Florida State rises in College Football Playoff poll after win against Louisiana

The Florida State Seminoles are ranked for the second consecutive week following another dominant victory. The Seminoles have won their last three games by a combined margin of 124-22.

On Tuesday night, Florida State rose three spots in the College Football Playoff poll to No. 16. The selection was revealed live on ESPN and is the highest that the program has been ranked since Week 14 of the 2016 season when the 'Noles were placed at No. 11.

Other notable teams inside the CFP top-25 rankings include No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Clemson, No. 17 North Carolina, and No. 25 Louisville. Florida State has a win over the Tigers and Cardinals.

Outside of their selection in the CFP rankings, Florida State slotted in at No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and Coaches Poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 overall, 5-3 in the ACC, and clinched their 49th bowl appearance in program history earlier this month.

FSU has won four straight games by at least 25 points, the longest active streak in the nation and the second-longest streak by any team this season. The 'Noles have outscored their opponents 173-39 during the run and have yet to allow over three points in the first half dating back to October's loss to Clemson.

The Seminoles have already qualified for the postseason but they have an opportunity to improve their bowl projection with a strong finish to the regular season.

Florida State wraps up its 12-game slate with a matchup against the rival Florida Gators on Friday night. The Seminoles and Gators kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC in Doak Campbell Stadium.

