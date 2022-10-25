Florida State running back returns to practice

Florida State has been hit by a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball throughout the 2022 season. The bad luck began in the preseason - when the Seminoles lost running back CJ Campbell, linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. and offensive lineman Kayden Lyles to season-ending injuries.

On Tuesday, the team received some good news when Campbell was able to return to practice for the first time since going down. The redshirt sophomore dressed out in full pads and caught some passes out of the backfield from the quarterbacks. He looked smooth while participating in individual drills with the remainder of his position group.

Following the session, head coach Mike Norvell commented on Campbell getting back into the swing of things.

"He's put a lot of effort into controlling the things that he can control. CJ, he's a team favorite. He's one of those guys, just the work ethic, the personality, all things, and he's a very talented young man," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Being able to see back out, we'll see where it goes on when he's able to get back out there and be full go on the field. But, it's definitely great seeing him out at practice and he's starting to make an impact."

The Florida native isn't the only running back to miss time due to injury this year. Redshirt sophomore and starter, Treshaun Ward, went down during the first half against North Carolina State and was unable to play the following week when Clemson came to town.

Over the last few weeks, Campbell and athlete Ja'Khi Douglas have returned to practice, providing the running backs with more depth. Lawrance Toafili was happy to have Campbell back on Tuesday.

"Oh man, I'm happy for my boy 22," Toafili said on Tuesday. "Back to get him going. I know he's excited, I'm just excited as he is, most def."

The redshirt freshman was putting together an impressive slate of preseason practices after being named Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021. He performed admirably over the offseason and in spring practice - giving Campbell an opportunity to earn carries alongside Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili.

Norvell stated that the walk-on is ahead of schedule in his rehab. It remains to be seen if he'll return to game action this season after previously being ruled out for the year.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



