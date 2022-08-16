Florida State running back to miss 2022 season due to injury

Florida State has had bad luck with the injury bug at certain positions during fall camp. Last week, head coach Mike Norvell announced that graduate transfer center Kayden Lyles would miss the 2022 season with an injury.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commit makes pledge to SEC program

Following a physical scrimmage on Saturday evening, Norvell and the Seminoles were back on the field to begin the final week of the preseason on Tuesday morning. After the session, Norvell addressed the media to announce that walk-on running back CJ Campbell will be sidelined for the remainder of the year with an injury.

In Campbell's place, Florida State is trying out redshirt freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell at running back. It's almost out of necessity at this point with the Seminoles down to four scholarship running backs (plus Burrell) due to the loss of Campbell.

The redshirt freshman was looking to break into the rotation after being named Scout Team Player of the Year last fall. Campbell attacked the offseason and performed admirably during the Tour of Duty and spring practice. It's a tough pill to swallow after the work he's put in over the past few months.

The Florida native will focus on rehabbing to make a full return after the new year. The Seminoles will be looking to Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili to play major roles in the backfield. Burrell and true freshman Rodney Hill also have a chance to get involved.

Burrell was excellent throughout Tuesday's practice while Hill has had a stellar fall camp.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive back lands in Big Ten

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook