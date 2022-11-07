Skip to main content

Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Syracuse Orange

Check out the two-deep ahead of FSU's final road game in 2022.

Florida State only has three regular-season games remaining and the Seminoles have already qualified for the postseason for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are back on the road in week 11 for their final contest away from home in 2022 to take on Syracuse.

The Orange have lost three straight games after climbing as high as No. 14 in the country. Syracuse built a 21-7 lead against Clemson in Death Valley a few weeks ago. Ever since then, the program has been taking hit after hit on and off the field. For the third straight week, Florida State is facing a team with uncertainty at quarterback after starter Garrett Shrader missed the contest against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ahead of the matchup with the Orange, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There weren't any significant changes to take note of.

Starting running back Treshaun Ward continues to be listed as a co-starter with redshirt sophomore Trey Benson. Ward hasn't been able to play since going down in the first half of the Seminoles' loss to North Carolina State. In his absence, Benson and Lawrance Toafili have handled the bulk of duties.

Elsewhere, true freshman defensive back Sam McCall remains on the two-deep as a co-starter at kick returner, a backup at cornerback, and a backup at punt returner. McCall posted and deleted intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier today.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

