Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Defense

The Seminoles bounced back on defense against the Eagles, limiting Boston College to 235 yards of total offense and an average of 2.8 yards per rush. It was the type of performance the unit needed ahead of a three-week stretch where Florida State will face Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, North Carolina State's Devin Leary, and Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei

Here's a look at the grades and finals for the Seminoles against the Eagles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Ends:

— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 74.9

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 73.4

Stats: 3 tackles

— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 71.0

Stats: 3 tackles

— Aaron Hester, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 62.3

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 58.7

Stats: N/A

— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman

PFF Grade: 57.9

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries

— Dante Anderson, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 41.9

Stats: N/A

Defensive Tackles:

— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 79.3

Stats: 1 tackle

— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 69.2

Stats: 2 tackles

— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman

PFF Grade: 64.4

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 58.2

Stats: N/A

— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 57.8

Stats: 2 tackles

— Bishop Thomas, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 47.9

Stats: 1 tackle

Linebackers:

— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 73.0

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 pass breakups

— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 73.0

Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 69.6

Stats: 3 tackles

— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 69.2

Stats: 4 tackles

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 65.5

Stats: 3 tackles

— Omar Graham Jr, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 62.4

Stats: 2 tackles

Cornerbacks:

— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 70.7

Stats: 2 tackles

— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 70.1

Stats: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 65.8

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malik Feaster, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 65.2

Stats: 1 tackle

— Sam McCall, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 63.4

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup

— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 60.5

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception

— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore

PFF Grade: 59.5

Stats: 1 tackle

— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore

PFF Grade: 59.2

Stats: 1 interception

Safeties:

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman

PFF Grade: 70.9

Stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 68.0

Stats: 4 tackles 1 quarterback hurry

— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 50.3

Stats: N/A

— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 47.7

Stats: 3 tackles

