Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Defense
The Seminoles bounced back on defense against the Eagles, limiting Boston College to 235 yards of total offense and an average of 2.8 yards per rush. It was the type of performance the unit needed ahead of a three-week stretch where Florida State will face Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, North Carolina State's Devin Leary, and Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei
READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College
Here's a look at the grades and finals for the Seminoles against the Eagles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Defensive Ends:
— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 74.9
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry
— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 73.4
Stats: 3 tackles
— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 71.0
Stats: 3 tackles
— Aaron Hester, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 62.3
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 58.7
Stats: N/A
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman
PFF Grade: 57.9
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries
— Dante Anderson, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 41.9
Stats: N/A
Defensive Tackles:
— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 79.3
Stats: 1 tackle
— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 69.2
Stats: 2 tackles
— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman
PFF Grade: 64.4
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 58.2
Stats: N/A
— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 57.8
Stats: 2 tackles
— Bishop Thomas, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 47.9
Stats: 1 tackle
Linebackers:
— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 73.0
Stats: 7 tackles, 2 pass breakups
— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 73.0
Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 69.6
Stats: 3 tackles
— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 69.2
Stats: 4 tackles
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 65.5
Stats: 3 tackles
— Omar Graham Jr, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 62.4
Stats: 2 tackles
Cornerbacks:
— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 70.7
Stats: 2 tackles
— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 70.1
Stats: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 65.8
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malik Feaster, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 65.2
Stats: 1 tackle
— Sam McCall, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 63.4
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup
— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 60.5
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception
— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore
PFF Grade: 59.5
Stats: 1 tackle
— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore
PFF Grade: 59.2
Stats: 1 interception
Safeties:
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman
PFF Grade: 70.9
Stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 68.0
Stats: 4 tackles 1 quarterback hurry
— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 50.3
Stats: N/A
— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 47.7
Stats: 3 tackles
READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!