Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Offense

Four players graded out over 80.0 against the Eagles according to PFF.

The Seminoles took Boston College to the woodshed on Saturday. Florida State is 2-0 in conference played and ranked No. 23 with another home game coming up against No. 22 Wake Forest. The road only grows tougher from here.

Here's a look at the grades and final stats for the Seminoles against the Eagles courtesy of Pro Football Focus. 

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 89.5

Stats: 16/26, 321 yards, 1 TD, 1 rush, 16 yards

— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 73.1

Stats: 3/3, 29 yards, 1 rush, 11 yards

— AJ Duffy, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 43.7

Stats: 0/2, 0 yards

Running Backs:

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 80.2

Stats: 10 rush, 78 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 kick return, 93 yards, 1 TD

— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 69.5

Stats: 14 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD,

— Rodney Hill, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 60.6

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 57.3

Stats: 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

Wide Receivers:

— Darrion Williamson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 93.2

Stats: 5 catches, 98 yards

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 75.6

Stats: 1 catch, 31 yards, 1 TD

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 71.6

Stats: 3 catches, 85 yards

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

PFF Grade: 68.2

Stats: 1 catch, 21 yards

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 67.2

Stats: 4 catches, 45 yards

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 63.2

Stats: 2 catches, 12 yards

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 55.8

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

Tight Ends:

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 90.1

Stats: 2 catches, 52 yards

— Brian Courtney, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 58.8

Stats: N/A

— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 56.6

Stats: N/A

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 50.3

Stats: N/A

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 43.9

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman

PFF Grade: 71.7

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 69.3

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 65.7

Stats: N/A

— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 60.4

Stats: N/A

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 57.4

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 55.2

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 54.8

Stats: N/A

— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 51.1

Stats: N/A

— Julian Armella, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 48.7

Stats: N/A

— Zane Herring, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 48.6

Stats: N/A

