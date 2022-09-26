Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Offense
The Seminoles took Boston College to the woodshed on Saturday. Florida State is 2-0 in conference played and ranked No. 23 with another home game coming up against No. 22 Wake Forest. The road only grows tougher from here.
Here's a look at the grades and final stats for the Seminoles against the Eagles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 89.5
Stats: 16/26, 321 yards, 1 TD, 1 rush, 16 yards
— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 73.1
Stats: 3/3, 29 yards, 1 rush, 11 yards
— AJ Duffy, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 43.7
Stats: 0/2, 0 yards
Running Backs:
— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 80.2
Stats: 10 rush, 78 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 kick return, 93 yards, 1 TD
— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 69.5
Stats: 14 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD,
— Rodney Hill, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 60.6
Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 57.3
Stats: 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD
Wide Receivers:
— Darrion Williamson, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 93.2
Stats: 5 catches, 98 yards
— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 75.6
Stats: 1 catch, 31 yards, 1 TD
— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 71.6
Stats: 3 catches, 85 yards
— Malik McClain, Sophomore
PFF Grade: 68.2
Stats: 1 catch, 21 yards
— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 67.2
Stats: 4 catches, 45 yards
— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 63.2
Stats: 2 catches, 12 yards
— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 55.8
Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards
Tight Ends:
— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 90.1
Stats: 2 catches, 52 yards
— Brian Courtney, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 58.8
Stats: N/A
— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior
PFF Grade: 56.6
Stats: N/A
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 50.3
Stats: N/A
— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 43.9
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman
PFF Grade: 71.7
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 69.3
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 65.7
Stats: N/A
— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 60.4
Stats: N/A
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 57.4
Stats: N/A
— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 55.2
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior
PFF Grade: 54.8
Stats: N/A
— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 51.1
Stats: N/A
— Julian Armella, True Freshman
PFF Grade: 48.7
Stats: N/A
— Zane Herring, Redshirt Sophomore
PFF Grade: 48.6
Stats: N/A
