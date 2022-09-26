Florida State vs. Boston College: PFF Grades for the Seminoles on Offense

The Seminoles took Boston College to the woodshed on Saturday. Florida State is 2-0 in conference played and ranked No. 23 with another home game coming up against No. 22 Wake Forest. The road only grows tougher from here.

Here's a look at the grades and final stats for the Seminoles against the Eagles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 89.5

Stats: 16/26, 321 yards, 1 TD, 1 rush, 16 yards

— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 73.1

Stats: 3/3, 29 yards, 1 rush, 11 yards

— AJ Duffy, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 43.7

Stats: 0/2, 0 yards

Running Backs:

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 80.2

Stats: 10 rush, 78 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 kick return, 93 yards, 1 TD

— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 69.5

Stats: 14 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD,

— Rodney Hill, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 60.6

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 57.3

Stats: 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

Wide Receivers:

— Darrion Williamson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 93.2

Stats: 5 catches, 98 yards

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 75.6

Stats: 1 catch, 31 yards, 1 TD

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 71.6

Stats: 3 catches, 85 yards

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

PFF Grade: 68.2

Stats: 1 catch, 21 yards

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 67.2

Stats: 4 catches, 45 yards

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 63.2

Stats: 2 catches, 12 yards

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 55.8

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

Tight Ends:

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 90.1

Stats: 2 catches, 52 yards

— Brian Courtney, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 58.8

Stats: N/A

— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior

PFF Grade: 56.6

Stats: N/A

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 50.3

Stats: N/A

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 43.9

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman

PFF Grade: 71.7

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 69.3

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 65.7

Stats: N/A

— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 60.4

Stats: N/A

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 57.4

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 55.2

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

PFF Grade: 54.8

Stats: N/A

— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 51.1

Stats: N/A

— Julian Armella, True Freshman

PFF Grade: 48.7

Stats: N/A

— Zane Herring, Redshirt Sophomore

PFF Grade: 48.6

Stats: N/A

