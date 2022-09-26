Florida State vs. Boston College: Snap Counts and Final Stats for the Seminoles

Florida State didn't overlook Boston College with a series of games against ranked opponents awaiting the Seminoles in October. The 'Noles jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead and the 44-14 final score didn't reflect just how dominant the performance was. After struggling against Louisville, the defense tackled much better and stopped the run at a high-rate. Offensively, Jordan Travis and Trey Benson put in remarkable nights in the stat sheet.

Offensive linemen Darius Washingotn, Maurice Smith, and D'Mitri Emmanuel played a team-high 61 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the defense in snaps yet again with 45.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.

*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.

Quarterbacks:

— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 49

Stats: 16/26, 321 yards, 1 TD, 1 rush, 16 yards

— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 12

Stats: 3/3, 29 yards, 1 rush, 11 yards

— AJ Duffy, True Freshman

Snap count: 7

Stats: 0/2, 0 yards

Running Backs:

— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 33

Stats: 14 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD,

— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 32

Stats: 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 21

Stats: 10 rush, 78 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 kick return, 93 yards, 1 TD

— Rodney Hill, True Freshman

Snap count: 5

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

Wide Receivers

— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 39

Stats: 3 catches, 85 yards

— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 32

Stats: 2 catches, 12 yards

— Malik McClain, Sophomore

Snap count: 32

Stats: 1 catch, 21 yards

— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 27

Stats: 4 catches, 45 yards

— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 15

Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards

— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 11

Stats: 1 catch, 31 yards, 1 TD

— Darrion Williamson, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 8

Stats: 5 catches, 98 yards

Tight Ends:

— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 35

Stats: N/A

— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 23

Stats: 2 catches, 52 yards

— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 17

Stats: N/A

— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

— Brian Courtney, True Freshman

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

Offensive Line:

— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 61

Stats: N/A

— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 61

Stats: N/A

— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 61

Stats: N/A

— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 56

Stats: N/A

— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 56

Stats: N/A

— Julian Armella, True Freshman

Snap count: 12

Stats: N/A

— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 12

Stats: N/A

— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 7

Stats: N/A

— Zane Herring, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 7

Stats: N/A

— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 7

Stats: N/A

Defensive Ends:

— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 42

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries

— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 36

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry,

— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 33

Stats: 3 tackles,

— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 27

Stats: 3 tackles,

— Aaron Hester, True Freshman

Snap count: 8

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 5

Stats: N/A

— Dante Anderson, True Freshman

Snap count: 3

Stats: N/A

Defensive Tackles:

— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 29

Stats: 1 tackle

— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 27

Stats: 2 tackles

— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 25

Stats: 2 tackles

— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman

Snap count: 14

Stats: 1 tackle

— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 10

Stats: N/A

— Bishop Thomas, True Freshman

Snap count: 5

Stats: 1 tackle

Linebackers:

— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 39

Stats: 7 tackles, 2 pass break-ups

— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 31

Stats: 3 tackles

— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 29

Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

— Omar Graham Jr, True Freshman

Snap count: 17

Stats: 2 tackles

— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 15

Stats: 4 tackles

— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 9

Stats: 3 tackles

Cornerbacks:

— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

Snap count: 35

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception

— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore

Snap count: 32

Stats: 1 interception

— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 24

Stats: 2 tackles

— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 22

Stats: 1 tackle

— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman

Snap count: 19

Stats: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore

Snap count: 18

Stats: 1 tackle

— Sam McCall, True Freshman

Snap count: 16

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass break-up

— Malik Feaster, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 16

Stats: 1 tackle

Safeties:

— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 45

Stats: 4 tackles 1 quarterback hurry

— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior

Snap count: 44

Stats: 3 tackles

— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Snap count: 29

Stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior

Snap count: 22

Stats: N/A

