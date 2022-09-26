Florida State vs. Boston College: Snap Counts and Final Stats for the Seminoles
Florida State didn't overlook Boston College with a series of games against ranked opponents awaiting the Seminoles in October. The 'Noles jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead and the 44-14 final score didn't reflect just how dominant the performance was. After struggling against Louisville, the defense tackled much better and stopped the run at a high-rate. Offensively, Jordan Travis and Trey Benson put in remarkable nights in the stat sheet.
Offensive linemen Darius Washingotn, Maurice Smith, and D'Mitri Emmanuel played a team-high 61 snaps on offense while safety Jammie Robinson led the defense in snaps yet again with 45.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Seminoles courtesy of Pro Football Focus, as well as final stats for each player. Snap counts are only for offense/defense.
*Players are listed in order of the snaps they played.
Quarterbacks:
— Jordan Travis, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 49
Stats: 16/26, 321 yards, 1 TD, 1 rush, 16 yards
— Tate Rodemaker, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 12
Stats: 3/3, 29 yards, 1 rush, 11 yards
— AJ Duffy, True Freshman
Snap count: 7
Stats: 0/2, 0 yards
Running Backs:
— Treshaun Ward, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 33
Stats: 14 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD,
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 32
Stats: 4 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD
— Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 21
Stats: 10 rush, 78 yards, 2 TDs, 1 catch, 6 yards, 1 kick return, 93 yards, 1 TD
— Rodney Hill, True Freshman
Snap count: 5
Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards
Wide Receivers
— Ontaria Wilson, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 39
Stats: 3 catches, 85 yards
— Johnny Wilson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 32
Stats: 2 catches, 12 yards
— Malik McClain, Sophomore
Snap count: 32
Stats: 1 catch, 21 yards
— Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 27
Stats: 4 catches, 45 yards
— Deuce Spann, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 15
Stats: 3 carries, 17 yards
— Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 11
Stats: 1 catch, 31 yards, 1 TD
— Darrion Williamson, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 8
Stats: 5 catches, 98 yards
Tight Ends:
— Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 35
Stats: N/A
— Cam McDonald, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 23
Stats: 2 catches, 52 yards
— Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 17
Stats: N/A
— Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
— Brian Courtney, True Freshman
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
Offensive Line:
— Darius Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 61
Stats: N/A
— Maurice Smith, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 61
Stats: N/A
— D'Mitri Emmanuel, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 61
Stats: N/A
— Jazston Turnetine, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 56
Stats: N/A
— Dillan Gibbons, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 56
Stats: N/A
— Julian Armella, True Freshman
Snap count: 12
Stats: N/A
— Bryson Estes, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 12
Stats: N/A
— Lloyd Willis, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 7
Stats: N/A
— Zane Herring, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 7
Stats: N/A
— David Stickle, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 7
Stats: N/A
Defensive Ends:
— Patrick Payton, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 42
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries
— Derrick McLendon, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 36
Stats: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry,
— Leonard Warner, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 33
Stats: 3 tackles,
— Dennis Briggs, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 27
Stats: 3 tackles,
— Aaron Hester, True Freshman
Snap count: 8
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malaki Menzer, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 5
Stats: N/A
— Dante Anderson, True Freshman
Snap count: 3
Stats: N/A
Defensive Tackles:
— Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 29
Stats: 1 tackle
— Jarrett Jackson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 27
Stats: 2 tackles
— Robert Cooper, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 25
Stats: 2 tackles
— Daniel Lyons, True Freshman
Snap count: 14
Stats: 1 tackle
— Malcolm Ray, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 10
Stats: N/A
— Bishop Thomas, True Freshman
Snap count: 5
Stats: 1 tackle
Linebackers:
— Kalen DeLoach, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 39
Stats: 7 tackles, 2 pass break-ups
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 31
Stats: 3 tackles
— Brendan Gant, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 29
Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
— Omar Graham Jr, True Freshman
Snap count: 17
Stats: 2 tackles
— Tatum Bethune, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 15
Stats: 4 tackles
— Sidney Williams, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 9
Stats: 3 tackles
Cornerbacks:
— Greedy Vance Jr, Redshirt Sophomore
Snap count: 35
Stats: 3 tackles, 1 interception
— Omarion Cooper, Sophomore
Snap count: 32
Stats: 1 interception
— Jarrian Jones, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 24
Stats: 2 tackles
— Renardo Green, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 22
Stats: 1 tackle
— Azareye'h Thomas, True Freshman
Snap count: 19
Stats: 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
— Kevin Knowles, Sophomore
Snap count: 18
Stats: 1 tackle
— Sam McCall, True Freshman
Snap count: 16
Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass break-up
— Malik Feaster, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 16
Stats: 1 tackle
Safeties:
— Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 45
Stats: 4 tackles 1 quarterback hurry
— Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior
Snap count: 44
Stats: 3 tackles
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Snap count: 29
Stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack
— Jarques McClellion, Redshirt Senior
Snap count: 22
Stats: N/A
