Florida State vs. Boston College: Tuesday Practice Observations

The last few weeks have been anything but regular for Florida State. The Seminoles played LSU on Sunday, had a BYE week, and then returned to action against Louisville on Friday night. That means the practice schedule has been a little out of sync for nearly a month.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser



FSU returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to continue preparations for the Boston College Eagles. The Seminoles are back on a normal schedule until a BYE week that follows a home game against Clemson.

The team is 3-0 for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell. Naturally, there's a wonder over if the Seminoles will be able to stay mentally focused while dealing with newfound success. That didn't appear to be an issue today.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— Feels like the intensity is only rising from the coaching staff now that the team is 3-0. Multiple members of the coaching staff were pushing there units today, including defensive ends coach John Papuchis. The sense of urgency is still there and practice moves at a furious pace. The Seminoles aren't resting on their laurels after their best start in years.

— Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is working to bounce back from a slow start to the season. He connected on a 30-yard field goal from the right hash during two-minute drills before making three consecutive attempts from inside 40-yards during special teams work. Walk-on kicker Aidan Shahriari was pure on his lone attempt from about 43 yards.

OFFENSE:

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker put together a productive second half on Friday night to lead Florida State to a comeback victory. Rodemaker's confidence continued into practice today where he delivered some picture-perfect passes while also throwing into a few tight windows. The redshirt sophomore connected with tight end Markeston Douglas on back to back passes early in practice.

— Rodemaker found an open Deuce Spann on the left side and hit running back Rodney Hill out of the backfield at the first-down marker in team drills. His best throws came during 1-on-1's and 7-on-7. He placed a beautiful ball over the shoulder and in stride to Johnny Wilson. Rodemaker delivered again to running Lawrance Toafili on the sideline with a pass where only the running back could secure it. Pretty good day for the Georgia native.

— True freshman quarterback AJ Duffy had his moments as well. He rolled out of the pocket and stayed with the play before hitting wide receiver Ontaria Wilson with a dart on the sideline. A few plays later, Duffy threw a well-timed ball down the sideline to Toafili. He dropped a pass in to wide receiver Kentron Poitier for a big gain during 7-on-7.

— When talking about the confidence on Rodemaker, we've got to bring up Johnny Wilson as well. He was on point throughout the practice and didn't appear to drop a pass all day. Wilson seems to have found his stride following a career performance against the Cardinals.

— Running back Trey Benson found some room up the middle on a couple of carries.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain came down with a contested catch on the sideline.

— Wide receiver Mycah Pittman made an adjustment on a throw from Rodemaker to catch a pass over the middle.

— Too many passes hit the ground today from the skill players as a whole.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive back Greedy Vance was Florida State's highest graded player on defense in the win over the Cardinals. He played the ball perfectly on a throw down the sideline to come away with an interception and Norvell made sure to shout him out.

— Walk-on defensive lineman Malaki Menzer won a battle on the interior and recorded a sack.

— Defensive end Patrick Payton recorded a tackle for loss during team drills.

— A pass sailed high and deflected off of tight end Cam McDonald's hands during 7-on-7. Safety Shyheim Brown tracked the ball in the air and picked it off.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant made an athletic pass deflection late in practice. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and Norvell have praised Gant in back to back days.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook