Florida State vs. Boston College: Wednesday Practice Observations

Florida State was back on the practice field on Wednesday morning as the Seminoles prepare for a Saturday night contest against the Boston College Eagles. The team has stayed focused throughout the week despite being undefeated through a quarter of the season for the first time in seven years.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Detroit Lions had a representative in attendance for the practice.

— Head coach Mike Norvell was happy with the effort the Seminoles put on display during Wednesday's practice. Like Tuesday, the coaching staff has been pushing the team as hard as they have all season.

— Ryan Fitzgerald was 3/4 on the day during the special teams portion of practice. He made his first attempt from 31-yards before going wide left from 42-yards. Fitzgerald responded by making his final two kicks of the drill, a 31-yard from the left hash and a 43-yarder.

OFFENSE:

— Norvell mentioned that quarterback Jordan Travis got some work in today and man, he was on point. The redshirt junior hit wide receiver Malik McClain for a touchdown on the first play of 1-on-1's. One play later, Travis delivered a dart to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson in the back of the end zone. Wilson was able to get his feet in for the score. Norvell and Dugans loved it and celebrated with him after the play.

— Later in practice, Travis found a wide-open Lawrance Toafili out of the backfield for a touchdown. During the same drill, there was a play where the Florida native rolled out of the pocket and tossed a perfect ball over the defender to Pittman in the end zone. Norvell was very pleased with a couple of the plays that Travis made during practice. This was one of his best practices this season.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was consistent for the second straight day. He found Ontaria Wilson for a third-down conversion and the two connected again on the ensuing play for another conversion. Play-action helped create some room for Rodemaker to work out of the pocket and hit Wilson. The two hooked up for a touchdown later in practice. During 7-on-7, he threw to a wide-open Treshaun Ward out of the backfield for a big gain. Rodemaker followed it up with a beautiful throw down the sideline that found wide receiver Kentron Poitier over the shoulder for what would've been a touchdown in a real game.

— Quarterback AJ Duffy came out sporting double gloves for the first time that we've seen so far. Duffy struggled at different points of the practice with his accuracy. Some of his throws were too low.

— Wide receiver Johnny Wilson had a pretty good day for Florida State during the first half of the practice. Wilson scored twice in 1-on-1's, with one play looking eerily similar to the catch he made on Friday night to win the game for the Seminoles. There were a few balls that bounced off his hands as things went on.

— Tight end Brian Courtney came away with one of the catches of the day, going up vertically in the end zone to bring in a touchdown over a defender. Fellow tight end Markeston Douglas matched him later on with a nifty one-handed grab.

— Wide receiver Mycah Pittman and tight end Wyatt Rector each made tough catches where a defender lit them up after bringing in. Both of them held on.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive back Jammie Robinson came up during a blitz to sack the quarterback.

— Defensive back Jarques McClellion had two pass break-ups on the day. He was in the right position to prevent the offense from making a play.

— Defensive back Sam McCall attacked a route to break up a pass.

— Defensive end Byron Turner came away with a sack during team drills. Turner sniffed out a trick play shortly after to intercept a pass. Solid day from the redshirt freshman.

— Defensive back Sidney Williams intercepted a pass against the scout team.

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook