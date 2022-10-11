Florida State vs. Clemson: Tuesday Practice Observations

Florida State kicked off Clemson week with practice on a cool and overcast Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are focusing their sights on a battle with the Tigers this Saturday. Following back to back losses, head coach Mike Norvell was encouraged by the intensity and execution the team displayed throughout practice.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns had representatives attend practice.

— Ryan Fitzgerald hit a 37-yard field goal during tempo drills. He was good from 41-yards and made another kick during the special teams portion of practice. Fellow kicker Aidan Shahriari was wide left from 41-yards.

OFFENSE:

— Quarterback Jordan Travis led the offense to a touchdown drive during tempo drills. He hit Markeston Douglas for a short gain to start things before finding running back Lawrance Toafili on the outside for a first down. Travis checked down to Mycah Pittman in the middle of the field before throwing down the seam to Malik McClain for a touchdown.

— Wide receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas caught a pass out of the backfield during team drills. A flag was thrown on the play but good to see him back contributing. He got loose for a long catch during 1-on-1's as well and let out an enthusastic scream after the play. The redshirt sophomore is clearly happy to be back and Norvell mentioned that he'll be available to play against Clemson.

— Tight end Markeston Douglas had an impressive block on Patrick Payton where he put the defensive end on his back. The physicality and intensity was evident on both sides today.

— Wide reciever Johnny Wilson got a step on Omarion Cooper for a deep ball in 1-on-1's.

— Running back Rodney Hill had a solid day. He looks prepared to take on a bigger role if necessary and the true freshman is someone we've consistently gushed about since the preseason.

DEFENSE:

— Defensive end Jared Verse displayed some leadership on Tuesday. During drills against the offensive line, Verse pulled two scout team defensive linemen aside to demonstrate correct hand placement. It's a little detail but shows how much he cares about not only his own performance, but also his teammates.

— The defense came away with a win at the goal line. Jordan Travis bobbled the snap but picked it up and threw it towards the end zone before he was downed. The ball sailed long and was intercepted by Jarrian Jones at the back line. Jones made an adjustment to find the football and pick it off.

— Travis threw another ball that sailed over Ontaria Wilson in 7-on-7. Cornerback Renardo Green got a hand on it to tip into the air while Wilson tried to bat it down. Instead, the ball was picked off by safety Jammie Robinson, who made a terrific play to track the ball and come down with it.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant got to Jordan Travis and forced the play dead during tempo drills. Later in practice, Tate Rodemaker tried to play-fake but Gant wasn't fool and was waiting on him for a sack.

— Safety Jarques McClellion made a beautiful read to jump a tight ends route and nearly intercept a pass.

— Defensive back Malik Feaster broke up a pass during 1-on-1's.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



