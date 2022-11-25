Florida State vs. Florida: Pre-game injury updates for the Seminoles

Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's final home game of the 2022 season as the Seminoles prepare for a Black Friday contest against the rival Florida Gators.

The 'Noles have won four straight games in dominant contest and enter the regular-season finale in a rhythm against a Gators team that has been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Half of Florida's scholarship receivers are projected to be unavailable, including top receiver Justin Shorter and third-leading pass catcher Xzavier Henderson. Star linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the first half after committing a targeting penalty in the team's loss to Vanderbilt last weekend.

READ MORE: Florida State flips four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State

Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles are pretty healthy but there are still some question marks surrounding a couple of players.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman left the win over Louisiana after taking a hit to the lower-body during a jet sweep while redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson only played six snaps during the contest. Head coach Mike Norvell stated that he expected both players to suit up against the Gators during his final media availability ahead of the game on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, offensive lineman Thomas Shrader, and tight end Jackson West have yet to dress out for a game in 2022. Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, offensive lineman Bless Harris, and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. were previously ruled out for the season.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Gators.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson and wide receiver Mycah Pittman are both warming up with their position groups and in full pads. It appears that they'll be ready to go against the Gators.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. and wide receiver Darion Williamson are both in street clothes. They will continue to be unavailable. Williamson hasn't played since Boston College and Wright Jr. hasn't suited up all year.

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach is fully dressed and looks fluid in pregame warmups.

Bless Harris, Kayden Lyles, Stephen Dix Jr, Keyshawn Helton, and Thomas Schrader all in street clothes.

Offensive linemen Darius Washington and Jazston Turnetine are each in full pads and it seems they'll be available. They've split time at right tackle in recent games and are listed as co-starters with one another on the depth chart released for this week.

Wide receiver/running back Joshua Burrell is dressed out.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook