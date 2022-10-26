Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations

Florida State was back on the practice fields on Wednesday morning to continue working towards Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. Head coach Mike Norvell came away pleased with the intensity and focus that the Seminoles had throughout the session. Norvell mentioned that standout defensive lineman, Fabien Lovett, was able to do more today while running back Treshaun Ward is a bit behind him in his recovery.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens were among the NFL teams at practice.

— Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2/3 on his attempts on the day. He made his first kick during two-minute drills as the attempt hit the cross-bar and bounced in. However, a timeout was called prior to the snap and his next kick from the distance traveled wide left. Fitzgerald was pure from roughly 38 and 45 yards later in the today. Backup kicker Aidan Shahriari finished 1/2, missing from 45 yards.

— Practice started out a little sloppy but the execution and intensity picked up over the final half of the session.

OFFENSE:

— The offense couldn't get much going during two-minute drills. Quarterback Jordan Travis couldn't hook up with wide receiver Malik McClain on back to back passes, the second one broken up by linebacker Kalen DeLoach. The redshirt sophomore scrambled on third down to give the offense a conversion. However, Jarrian Jones broke up a pass before Travis and tight end Cam McDonald had a miscommunication on a throw. A fourth down conversion to Kentron Poitier put the unit in long field range and Fitzgerald was wide left from 52 yards out.

— Running back CJ Campbell was back out catching passes and working his position group during individual drills. Campbell also spent some time participating in team drills which appears to be a positive sign in his return from a preseason injury.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis got in a rhythm as the day progressed. He hit wide receiver Ontaria Wilson for a first down with a dangerous throw that was nearly intercepted by linebacker Brendan Gant in team drills. In red zone work, Travis delivered a perfect throw to Johnny Wilson in the corner of the end zone and then hit Mycah Pittman with pressure in his face for another touchdown. Wilson pulled down another one in the end zone on a roll-out throw from Travis.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili cut back against the defense during team drills for a massive gain. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker found himself in the secondary throwing a block for Toafili. Good effort all-around by the offense.

— The offense ran a two-point conversion that wound up incomplete. Travis threw to McDonald in the corner of the end zone. The tight end tried to bring in the pass with one hand while Jarrian Jones was covering him pretty tightly and failed to make the catch. Norvell went over afterward and harped on catching the ball with two hands.

— Quarterback AJ Duffy caught the defense off guard with a pass back across the field to a tight end. The offense scored and everyone ran in to celebrate.

— Wide receiver Deuce Spann came away with a snag in the end zone with Renardo Green draped all over him. Spann made a few more catches in 7-on-7 work.

— Wide receiver Malik McClain just got a foot down in the end zone for a completion. He used his route to run two defenders into each other to get open during 7-on-7. Nifty play by the sophomore.

DEFENSE:

— At one point, the defensive jumped offsides twice in three plays. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive line coach Odell Haggins lit into the entire unit. I don't believe they committed another penalty for the remainder of the session.

— The offense tried to get the ball to tight end Markeston Douglas over the middle in two-minute drills. However, Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent were in the area to provide pressure and it forced a drop. Robinson broke up another pass that was intended for Douglas later in practice.

— Jarrian Jones broke up a pass on the sidelines during two-minute drills.

— Defensive end Derrick McLendon got to Travis for a sack in team drills. Travis got the ball out to Benson but he would've been down in a real game.

— Joshua Farmer, Leonard Warner, and Jarques McClellion all provided pressure on Rodemaker. Couldn't tell who was credited with the sack.

— True freshman defensive tackle Daniel Lyons stuffed Rodney Hill. The promising defender continues to make progress in practice and it's only a matter of time before that carries over into a game.

— Linebacker Kalen DeLoach stuck with quarterback AJ Duffy on a lateral scramble. DeLoach showed good awareness to bring Duffy down well short of the end zone.

— Linebacker Amari Gainer got to Travis on a roll-out pass after providing pressure from the edge.

— Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and cornerback Renardo Green came up in run support and stopped Trey Benson at the line of scrimmage.

— Green pulled down an interception late in practice. There was some confusion between the quarterback and wide receiver pre-snap. The wide receiver stopped running his route but Green stayed with it for the turnover. It looked like the redshirt junior was the intended target on the play, that's how well he tracked the quarterbacks eyes.

