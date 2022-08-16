Florida State wide receiver trying out new position ahead of 2022 season

The final week of the preseason began on Tuesday morning for Florida State and there was one big change to take notice of. According to head coach Mike Norvell, redshirt freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell will be getting a look at running back. Burrell entered practice with the running backs to begin the week while donning No. 12. He had previously worn No. 81 over the past year.

The move comes after Norvell's announcement that walk-on running back CJ Campbell will miss the season due to an injury.

The South Carolina native made a swift impression on the Seminoles last spring after enrolling early. It looked like he could work his way into Florida State's rotation at wide receiver before a lower-body injury limited his impact for the majority of the 2021 season. He appeared in two games and was named a Seminole Scholar while redshirting as a true freshman.

Burrell entered the offseason healthy and has had some flashes amongst Florida State's revamped wide receiver unit. The coaching staff will look to take advantage of his size out of the backfield. Standing at 6-foot-2, 217-pounds, the only running back with a frame similar to Burrell is Trey Benson (6-1, 215)

The redshirt freshman originally committed to the Seminoles in May 2020. He signed with Florida State as a member of the 2021 class and was one of two wide receivers (Malik McClain) in the group.

With the position change, Burrell becomes Florida State's fifth scholarship running back. He joins Benson, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, and Rodney Hill in the backfield.

