Skip to main content

Florida State wide receiver trying out new position ahead of 2022 season

Head coach Mike Norvell announced the move on Tuesday morning.

The final week of the preseason began on Tuesday morning for Florida State and there was one big change to take notice of. According to head coach Mike Norvell, redshirt freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell will be getting a look at running back. Burrell entered practice with the running backs to begin the week while donning No. 12. He had previously worn No. 81 over the past year.

The move comes after Norvell's announcement that walk-on running back CJ Campbell will miss the season due to an injury.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commit makes pledge to SEC program

The South Carolina native made a swift impression on the Seminoles last spring after enrolling early. It looked like he could work his way into Florida State's rotation at wide receiver before a lower-body injury limited his impact for the majority of the 2021 season. He appeared in two games and was named a Seminole Scholar while redshirting as a true freshman.

Burrell entered the offseason healthy and has had some flashes amongst Florida State's revamped wide receiver unit. The coaching staff will look to take advantage of his size out of the backfield. Standing at 6-foot-2, 217-pounds, the only running back with a frame similar to Burrell is Trey Benson (6-1, 215)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The redshirt freshman originally committed to the Seminoles in May 2020. He signed with Florida State as a member of the 2021 class and was one of two wide receivers (Malik McClain) in the group. 

With the position change, Burrell becomes Florida State's fifth scholarship running back. He joins Benson, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, and Rodney Hill in the backfield.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive back lands in Big Ten

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

7B26B8E5-771E-4ED8-B2C4-6CC5D1898FC3
Football

Florida State wide receiver trying out new position ahead of 2022 season

By Dustin Lewis2 minutes ago
USATSI_15143412 (1)
Pro Noles

Carolina Panthers sign former Florida State tight end

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 3.51.14 PM
Football

BREAKING: In-state DB commits to Florida State over Kentucky

By Dustin Lewis15 hours ago
USATSI_18497770
Pro Noles

Former Seminole named No. 76 on NFL's Top 100 list

By Charleston Bowles19 hours ago
USATSI_17964281
Football

Report: Veteran LSU quarterback walking away from football

By Dustin Lewis22 hours ago
USATSI_17527200
Basketball

Observations From Florida State's International trip to Canada

By Austin VeazeyAug 14, 2022 3:11 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 11.09.12 PM
Football

WATCH: Mike Norvell, coordinators recap Florida State's second preseason scrimmage

By Dustin LewisAug 13, 2022 11:41 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 11.11.27 PM
Football

Takeaways from Florida State's second preseason scrimmage

By Dustin LewisAug 13, 2022 11:17 PM EDT