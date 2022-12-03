Former Florida State defensive back declares for NFL Draft

It's decision time across the nation as college football players elect whether to stay at their current school, enter the transfer portal, or declare for the NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost multiple scholarship players since the regular season ended; true freshman defensive back Sam McCall, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Shambre Jackson, and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson.

Earlier this week, former Florida State defensive back and current Boston College star, Jaiden Woodbey, detailed his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

"My college journey has been a unique one. As a highly recruited 5-star athlete, the choice of going to any school was a major privilege. From flipping to Florida State on signing day all the way to me becoming a senior with three degrees at a completely different university, this chapter of my life has been nothing but unexpected and surprising for me to say the least.

I want to start off by thanking Florida State for the great memories and lessons that I have learned. The Nole spirit allowed me to fight back from a season-ending, possibly career-ending knee surgery which kept me playing the sport I love. From me being only the 9th true freshman to ever start a whole season at FSU and becoming a freshman all American as well, I thank you. Coach Taggart, I appreciate you for giving me the opportunity to play for such a historic program and represent my family and legacy in a great way. Coach Odell, I appreciate you for everything that you have done for me. Helping me learn what it truly means to be a Seminole and what it means to take care of yourself. Coach Barnett, you have had a tremendous impact on my life! From the first day we met you took a chance on me and believed in me from the jump. The connections that we have are forever. To the FSU sports medicine staff thank you. In Particular, Jake Pfeil, Joshua Chatman, Jerry Latimer, I appreciate you and all the hard work to make sure my recovery was successful. I am forever Nole Blooded!

To Boston College, I honestly would have never thought I would have come to this school, but it turned out to be one of the best things that I have done. From being around all former NFL coaches, to the connections and resources that this university has, this place is truly something special. Coach Matusz, thank you for your commitment into pouring into my body physically and developing me into a better athlete. The relationship we have is for a lifetime. Coach Thurin, thank you for the wisdom and football knowledge that you have given me being in your room the last two years. Coach Azaar, thank you for pushing me to become a better athlete on the field. Coach Tem, thank you for the transparency and support that you have given my teammates and I over the last two years. That is what I needed and it has helped me grow into an even better man than what I was before. Last but not least, coach Hafley, thank you for bringing me in and allowing me to contribute to this program. You have taught me more about football and life than words can even describe. Once an Eagle always an Eagle!

Thank you,"



Woodbey began his career at Florida State as a highly touted prospect out of high school after flipping from Ohio State. He recorded 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 7 pass deflections as a true freshman but suffered a devastating knee injury in 2019. Woodbey rehabbed back from the injury but wasn't fully healthy himself the following year before electing to explore options elsewhere.

The California native stayed in the ACC and the Atlantic Division, landing at Boston College. The Seminoles went 2-0 against the Eagles during Woodbey's time with the program. He appeared in 20 games, recording 104 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass deflections at BC.

Woodbey was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2021. He'll need a strong predraft process to be selected in April.

