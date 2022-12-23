Former Florida State five-star running back declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Tough decisions are being made around the country as players debate whether to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, return for another year with their current program, or explore the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State has yet to officially lose anyone to the draft but the expectation is that safety Jammie Robinson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will pursue professional careers following the Cheez-It Bowl.

READ MORE: Seminoles flip four-star safety from Penn State, hold off Miami

Earlier this work, former Seminole running back and one-time five-star prospect, Khalan Laborn, signed with Young Money APAA Sports, Dwayne 'Lil Wayne' Carter's sports agency. That effectively means Laborn will be declaring for and focusing on the upcoming draft over the next couple of months.

The Virginia native spent the 2022 season at Marshall after sitting out two years. He broke out for the Thundering Herd and had one of the best seasons in school history. Laborn rushed 302 times for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 116 yards. It was the most rushing yards in a season for a running back in the program since 2014.

He started off his final campaign with seven straight games with 100+ rushing yards and at least one touchdown, including a career-high 191 yards and two scores against Gardner-Webb. Overall, Laborn recorded nine games with 100+ rushing yards and only fumbled twice.

Laborn began his career at Florida State after being one of the most highly-rated prospects in the 2017 class alongside fellow top running back Cam Akers. He redshirted during his true freshman before a serious knee injury ended his second season before it ever really got started. Laborn returned in 2019, totaling 63 rushes for 297 yards and four touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 66 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound running back stuck with the Seminoles when head coach Mike Norvell replaced Willie Taggart in December 2019. However, he was dismissed from the program that offseason following a violation of team rules. Laborn was reportedly set to go the JUCO route with Garden City Community College in 2021 but didn't end up following through.

Instead, he earned his bachelor's degree from Florida State which allowed him to grad-transfer to Marshall. Laborn made the most of his second chance and there's a shot that he ends up getting drafted.

Up first will be further cementing his name on the radar. Laborn will have an opportunity to do just that at the 2023 Hula Bowl on Saturday, January 14.

READ MORE: Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook