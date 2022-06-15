Former Florida State running back lands in PAC-12

Transfers across the country are still looking for new destinations ahead of the 2022 season. Time is running out and scholarships are drying up, meaning some players won't even get an opportunity to suit up for a program this fall. That's just the reality of the transfer portal. The grass isn't always greener, sometimes it's not even growing.

Former Florida State running back D.J. Williams entered the transfer portal at the beginning of June. The move was a little surprising considering the deadline for players to enter the portal while retaining their eligibility for the year had passed. However, Williams isn't expected to be affected because he attained his degree at the conclusion of the spring semester.

On Tuesday afternoon, Williams announced on social media that he was committing to the University of Arizona. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

After beginning his college career at Auburn, Williams was unable to break into Florida State's running back rotation last season. He appeared in six games as a reserve, recording ten carries for 47 yards and one touchdown. 31 of those yards on the ground and his lone score as a Seminole came in the 59-3 victory over Massachusetts.

The Florida native will be moving on to his third program in three years. He joins a stacked Wildcats backfield that now holds seven scholarship running backs. Despite that, Arizona's leading rusher from 2021 only recorded 385 yards, meaning there's an opportunity for Williams to make an instant impact with his experience. Williams has totaled 132 carries for 646 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

The emergence of Oregon running back transfer Trey Benson during spring practice meant that Williams would have had an uphill battle to earn snaps at Florida State in 2022. Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili are both entering their third years in the system and are expected to be consistent options this fall. True freshman Rodney Hill and walk-on CJ Campbell also have the capability to contribute.

