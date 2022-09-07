Former Florida State running back stands out in first week of college football season

The majority of college football teams across the country opened their seasons in week one. That means a few former Seminoles took the field for the first time with their new programs. One stood out with a career-best performance.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's thrilling victory over LSU

Former Florida State running back Khalan Laborn transferred to Marshall over the offseason after earning his degree. Laborn was named the starter for the Thundering Herd's season-opener against FCS Norfolk State. The former five-star prospect didn't disappoint.

Laborn recorded a career-high 12 carries for 102 yards (8.5 YPC) and two touchdowns on the ground. He also added a reception for seven yards. Laborn scored on a four-yard run early in the second quarter to extend Marshall's lead to 17-0. He tacked on a 23-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter to push the advantage to 45-0. Marshall recorded 380 rushing yards in the 55-3 win.

The Virginia native signed with Florida State in 2017 as a member of a star-studded running back class that also included Cam Akers (Los Angeles Rams) and Zaquandre White (Miami Dolphins). He redshirted as a true freshman before looking like a potential breakout star under former head coach Willie Taggart ahead of the 2018 season. Laborn recorded a dazzling 37-yard catch against Virginia Tech, the longest play of the night for the Seminoles in a disastrous first game under Taggart.

Unfortunately, he was injured the following week on a kickoff return against FCS Samford. Laborn rehabbed from a gruesome knee injury to be available for the entire 2019 season. He recorded 63 carries for 297 yards (4.7 YPC) and four touchdowns. Laborn added ten catches for 66 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound running back remained with the Seminoles when Mike Norvell took over as head coach. However, he was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules in the summer of 2020. Laborn stayed in Tallahassee to earn his degree before landing an opportunity with Marshall.

Following a terrific start to his sixth season in college, Laborn appears to be making the most of his second chance.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook