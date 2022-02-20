Former Florida State staffer hired to on-field position

Coaching hires are still continuing to be made across all levels of college football nearly three months into 2022. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has seen his coaching tree grow this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for the same role at Oregon, linebacker's coach Chris Marve was hired as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, defensive GA Tre Bell was promoted to an on-field job as the cornerback's coach at Akron, and defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph took a job with Miami.

Last week, another coach, albeit a former one, with ties to Norvell and the Seminoles earned a new position. Former Florida State graduate assistant and Alabama graduate assistant, Manrey Saint-Amour has accepted an on-field position with Charleston Southern as its next offensive line coach.

Saint-Amour was hired by Norvell in January 2020 as a part of his inaugural coaching staff at Florida State. During his one season in Tallahassee, Saint-Amour assisted offensive line coach Alex Atkins with coaching duties. Last year, he was hired by Alabama as a graduate assistant to work with the Crimson Tide's offensive line.

After gaining experience under Atkins, Norvell, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone, Saint-Amour will take on his second on-field coaching position with the Buccaneers. He was previously the offensive line coach for Savannah State in 2019.

The Georgia native played his college ball at Georgia Southern.

Stick with NoleGameday for more news on coaching hires relevant to Florida State this offseason.



