Former Florida State wide receiver departs from Arkansas

The former Seminole will be looking for a third program to call home.

The winter transfer portal hasn't opened yet but players are already beginning to leave programs as they prepare to explore their options. Florida State recently hosted grad-transfer offensive lineman Joshua Braun for an unofficial visit and the Seminoles appear to be primed to dip their toes into the portal to fill out the roster once again.

Former FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson is looking for a new home after stepping away from Arkansas earlier this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman was pretty blunt with his response while commenting on Thompson's departure.

"He quit the team."

The Razorbacks awarded Thompson with a scholarship last fall after he originally transferred to the program as a walk-on to play under his former offensive coordinator in Tallahassee, Kendal Briles. He caught eight passes during the first four games of the season but has only reeled in four catches since. In total, he caught 31 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns at Arkansas.

No image description

Prior to his time in the SEC, Thomspon began his collegiate career with the Seminoles in 2018 as a member of former head coach Willie Taggart's inaugural recruiting class. Thompson and his high school teammate, Malcolm Lamar, snapped the "Armwood Curse" by signing with FSU.

It was expected that Thompson would play a big role on the offense from day one but he was unable to break into the rotation as he redshirted during his true freshman season. Following that, he appeared in 12 games over the next two seasons and totaled 11 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Off-the-field drama and inconsistency forced head coach Mike Norvell and the staff to turn to other options.

