Former FSU Top Recruit following Deion Sanders to Colorado

Ever since Deion Sanders elected to accept the head coach position at Colorado earlier in December, college football fans across the country have been drawing straws on when Travis Hunter would enter the transfer portal to follow him.

Following Jackson State's loss to North Carolina Central University last weekend, Hunter and other players on the roster, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced their decisions to explore the portal. Hunter teased on Wednesday that he would go public with his commitment when he reached 100K followers on YouTube.

Shortly after reaching the mark, the former top recruit in the 2022 class and former Florida State pledge released a video detailing his intentions to continue his college career in Boulder. Hunter will reunite with Sanders at Colorado as the two transition to the FBS level.

“At the end of the day, I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him … he’s gonna develop me like he said he was gonna develop me,” Hunter said on YouTube. “I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State, so I’m gonna stick with him.”

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise with a plethora of players from Jackson State anticipated to end up with the Buffaloes.

The Georgia native played both ways at Jackson State during his true freshman season. Despite dealing with injuries, he caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns on offense while compiling 20 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and two interceptions on defense.

Sanders guided the Tigers to a 27-6 overall record and 23-3 mark over the past two years. However, he failed to guide Jackson State to a victory in either of its postseason contests in the Celebration Bowl, coming up short against South Carolina State and North Carolina Central University in back-to-back seasons.

It should be interesting to follow the saga in Colorado over the next couple of years.

