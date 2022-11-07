FSU true freshman defensive back intends to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles took an unexpected hit on Monday morning when true freshman defensive back Sam McCall announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer portal. McCall is the first player on the roster to share plans to leave the program since the 2022 season began. Curiously enough, the message was deleted shortly after it was shared.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's decisive victory over Georgia Tech

If the Florida native does truly plan to depart from Florida State, he'll have to wait to officially due so following the season due to transfer windows announced by the NCAA in August. A 45-day period will start the day after championship selections are made.

"Dear FSU Family, First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal."

McCall has appeared in six games for FSU this season with his primary contributions coming on special teams as a kickoff returner. He was credited with one tackle and one pass break-up against Boston College. McCall has only played 36 defensive snaps on the year, all coming at cornerback, he recently had begun to take practice reps at safety.

The former five-star prospect has returned 8 kickoffs for an average of 17.8 yards per return. He remains on the two-deep as a backup at cornerback and punt returner while being listed as a co-starter at kick return.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back did not record a statistic against Miami. He played 13 snaps in Florida State's 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech in week 9.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. EST:

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook