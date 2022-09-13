How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals

The Florida State Seminoles open ACC play on Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals. Sitting at 2-0, the Seminoles are in a position they've yet to be in under head coach Mike Norvell. Following a big win over LSU and a BYE week, this game will be a test of how the team responds to success. On the flip side, Louisville can't afford to drop to 0-2 in conference play after getting blown out by Syracuse in week 1.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the ACC will go to work in this one in Florida State's Jordan Travis and Louisville's Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals' offense has struggled during the first two games of the season but Cunningham carried the team to a win at UCF last weekend, literally. He ran 17 times for 121 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run.

The Seminoles will look to run the ball against a Louisville defense that allowed 208 yards on the ground to UCF and Syracuse. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili will all get their fair share of opportunities to make an impact. Defensively, it's imperative to hold Cunningham in check and not to lose contain on his scrambles.

Florida State and Louisville have matched up 22 times with the Seminoles holding a 16-6 edge. However, the Cardinals have won four of the last six matchups. FSU has yet to defeat Louisville with Norvell as head coach.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals on Friday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, September 16

Where: Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Roy Philpott, Analyst Andre Ware, Reporter Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 81/App Channel 81

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-137), LSU (+117)

Spread: Florida State -2.5 (-115), Louisville +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 53.5 (-110), Under 53.5 (-110)

