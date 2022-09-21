How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
The Florida State Seminoles continue their 2022 season against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday night. After playing their last home game on August 27, the Seminoles will spend three of the next four weekends within the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. It's a pivotal stretch that will determine just how far this team goes in head coach Mike Norvell's third year at the helm and it begins with the Eagles.
Florida State is off to an undefeated start while Boston College got its first win last weekend against FCS Maine. The Eagles have been plagued by injuries along the offensive line, limiting the effectiveness of star trio; quarterback Phil Jurkovec, running back Pat Garwo, and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The offense is averaging 48 rushing yards per game and that number drops to 16.5 yards per game against FBS opponents. The Seminoles are hoping to keep the Eagles out of their rhythm.
The 'Noles have won ten of the last 11 matchups with the Eagles, including a 26-23 victory in 2021. Boston College's lone win against Florida State over the last 13 years came during a dominating 35-3 performance in 2017.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles on Saturday night.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
Current Records: Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. est
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Mike Monaco, Analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Reporter Kelsey Riggs
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 139/App Channel 955
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (-800), Boston College (+580)
Spread: Florida State -17 (-115), Boston College +17 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 48.5 (-115), Under 48.5 (-105)
