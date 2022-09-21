Skip to main content

How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

All of the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Seminoles on Saturday night.

The Florida State Seminoles continue their 2022 season against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday night. After playing their last home game on August 27, the Seminoles will spend three of the next four weekends within the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. It's a pivotal stretch that will determine just how far this team goes in head coach Mike Norvell's third year at the helm and it begins with the Eagles.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

Florida State is off to an undefeated start while Boston College got its first win last weekend against FCS Maine. The Eagles have been plagued by injuries along the offensive line, limiting the effectiveness of star trio; quarterback Phil Jurkovec, running back Pat Garwo, and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The offense is averaging 48 rushing yards per game and that number drops to 16.5 yards per game against FBS opponents. The Seminoles are hoping to keep the Eagles out of their rhythm.

The 'Noles have won ten of the last 11 matchups with the Eagles, including a 26-23 victory in 2021. Boston College's lone win against Florida State over the last 13 years came during a dominating 35-3 performance in 2017.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Mike Monaco, Analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 139/App Channel 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Scroll to Continue

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-800), Boston College (+580)

Spread: Florida State -17 (-115), Boston College +17 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 48.5 (-115), Under 48.5 (-105)

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17198613
Football

How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 11.47.03 AM
Football

Florida State vs. Boston College: Wednesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19074956
Pro Noles

'Noles In the Pros: Week 2, Jalen Ramsey bounces back, Brian Burns shows out

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_18978902
Football

Jeff Hafley, Boston College players speak on Florida State atmosphere and quarterback situation

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_18990052
Football

Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Boston College

By John Jenkins
Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 8.50.20 PM
Football

BREAKING: Florida State lands four-star linebacker from West Coast

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_17438805
Football

Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18869471
Football

Florida State vs. Boston College: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis