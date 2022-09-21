How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The Florida State Seminoles continue their 2022 season against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday night. After playing their last home game on August 27, the Seminoles will spend three of the next four weekends within the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. It's a pivotal stretch that will determine just how far this team goes in head coach Mike Norvell's third year at the helm and it begins with the Eagles.

Florida State is off to an undefeated start while Boston College got its first win last weekend against FCS Maine. The Eagles have been plagued by injuries along the offensive line, limiting the effectiveness of star trio; quarterback Phil Jurkovec, running back Pat Garwo, and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The offense is averaging 48 rushing yards per game and that number drops to 16.5 yards per game against FBS opponents. The Seminoles are hoping to keep the Eagles out of their rhythm.

The 'Noles have won ten of the last 11 matchups with the Eagles, including a 26-23 victory in 2021. Boston College's lone win against Florida State over the last 13 years came during a dominating 35-3 performance in 2017.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Boston College Eagles on Saturday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Florida State (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Mike Monaco, Analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Reporter Kelsey Riggs

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 139/App Channel 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-800), Boston College (+580)

Spread: Florida State -17 (-115), Boston College +17 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 48.5 (-115), Under 48.5 (-105)

