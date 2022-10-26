How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action this weekend following some extra time off courtesy of a BYE week. The Seminoles have lost three straight games but there is optimism that the team will begin to turn things back in the right direction over the final stretch of the regular season. It begins with a home contest against a below-average Georgia Tech team that has already fired its head coach. Interim coach Brent Key has taken over in the wake of the program's decision to move on from Geoff Collins last month.

The Yellow Jackets have responded by winning two of their three games since the change. That includes an upset of then No. 21 Pittsburgh on the road so the Seminoles can't overlook their opponent. With that being said, there's no telling what Georgia Tech's offense will look like. Starting quarterback Jeff Sims is dealing with a sprained foot. If he's unable to play on Saturday, backup Zach Gibson and true freshman Zach Pyron are both expected to contribute.

The Seminoles lead the series against the Yellow Jackets, 14-11-1. Florida State won 11 straight games from 1992-2002. Georgia Tech has taken four of the last six matchups - two of which were upsets against ranked FSU teams. Plus, head coach Mike Norvell came up short in his first career game in Tallahassee against none other than GT.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. est

Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Chris Cotter, Analyst Mark Herzlich, Reporter Jalyn Johnson

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 133/App Channel 193 or 955

Money Line: Florida State (N/A), Georgia Tech (N/A)

Spread: Florida State +24 (-115), Georgia Tech +24 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)

