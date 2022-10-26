How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Florida State Seminoles are back in action this weekend following some extra time off courtesy of a BYE week. The Seminoles have lost three straight games but there is optimism that the team will begin to turn things back in the right direction over the final stretch of the regular season. It begins with a home contest against a below-average Georgia Tech team that has already fired its head coach. Interim coach Brent Key has taken over in the wake of the program's decision to move on from Geoff Collins last month.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets have responded by winning two of their three games since the change. That includes an upset of then No. 21 Pittsburgh on the road so the Seminoles can't overlook their opponent. With that being said, there's no telling what Georgia Tech's offense will look like. Starting quarterback Jeff Sims is dealing with a sprained foot. If he's unable to play on Saturday, backup Zach Gibson and true freshman Zach Pyron are both expected to contribute.
The Seminoles lead the series against the Yellow Jackets, 14-11-1. Florida State won 11 straight games from 1992-2002. Georgia Tech has taken four of the last six matchups - two of which were upsets against ranked FSU teams. Plus, head coach Mike Norvell came up short in his first career game in Tallahassee against none other than GT.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Current Records: Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. est
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Chris Cotter, Analyst Mark Herzlich, Reporter Jalyn Johnson
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 133/App Channel 193 or 955
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (N/A), Georgia Tech (N/A)
Spread: Florida State +24 (-115), Georgia Tech +24 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 47.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-110)
READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.
What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!