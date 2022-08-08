Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke "excited" to play Florida State in 2022

The Miami Hurricanes have a new look as the team enters its first season under head coach Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes are one of the favorites to come out of the Coastal Division to contend for the ACC crown in 2022. A lot of the pressure will fall on star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to live up to the standard that he set a season ago.

The redshirt sophomore is moving into his second season as the Hurricanes starting quarterback. Last year, Van Dyke was named the ACC Rookie of the Year after stepping up in relief of injured quarterback D'Eriq King.

Miami went 6-3 under the guidance of Van Dyke. He threw for 300+ yards in six straight games to end the regular season, totaling 25 touchdown passes to six interceptions. The Hurricanes won five of those six contests. However, the team fell short to Florida State in Tallahassee and former head coach Manny Diaz was ousted at the conclusion of the season.

The Connecticut native is looking to flip the script this year. While speaking to Inside The U about a variety of topics, Van Dyke expressed his excitement to get another shot at the Seminoles in 2022. Clemson and Texas A&M are a few other matchups that he has circled.

"I'm excited for all of them," Van Dyke said. "One game at a time, but to point out a few, I would say (Texas) A&M, Clemson and Florida State obviously."

Florida State got out to a 17-0 lead before the Hurricanes came storming back last November. Miami took a 28-20 advantage following a powerful run from Jaylan Knighton in the fourth quarter. However, the Seminoles responded with a short touchdown run following a conversation on 4th and 14.

On the final drive, Van Dyke spiked the ball with under three seconds remaining, which ended the game and gave Florida State a 31-28 victory.

"Obviously it hurt as a team. I feel like we learned a lot of lessons in that game. We started really slow and came on in the second half, but it was my fault," Van Dyke said. "I wasn't able to do enough in that game. I feel like as a team this year we're really improving on starting fast and finishing strong. I can't wait to play them this year."

Despite the loss, Van Dyke threw for 316 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions. Van Dyke is itching for another chance to face the Seminoles.

"Florida State, the Miami-FSU rivalry and getting revenge from last year," Van Dyke said. "That really hurt after we lost that game, so I'm excited to play them again."

Florida State and Miami are scheduled to face off on Saturday, November 5, in Coral Gables. The Seminoles have lost four of the past five matchups with the Hurricanes. Following a victory in 2021, the team will try to make it two straight later this year.

