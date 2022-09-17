Jordan Travis and Jared Verse exit first half with apparent injuries

Florida State is in the midst of its conference-opener against the Louisville Cardinals. The Seminoles trail the contest 21-14 at halftime.

Unfortunately, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff saw two important players go down in the first half. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter after being sacked from behind.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

Following the play, Travis immediately signaled over to the sideline for assistance. He stayed down for a few minutes while Norvell and other members of the staff watched over the scene. Travis was assisted to the locker room by Florida State's medical staff, walking gingerly.

Prior to the injury, the redshirt junior opened the game 13/17 for 148 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis and is 1/3 for -6 yards and a pick at the break.

Earlier in the second quarter, starting defensive end Jared Verse was injured on a first-down play where it appeared that linebacker Kalen DeLoach made contact with his lower left leg while making a tackle.

Verse walked to the sideline gingerly under his own power. He went into the medical tent and stayed on the sideline with a brace on his leg before exiting for the locker room prior to the conclusion of the first half.

NoleGameday will provide more updates on the injuries as they become available.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook